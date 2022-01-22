How to recognize a 100% fiber connection? How to orient yourself

In recent times we have paid a lot of attention to optical fiber, and we have also explained how to check the FTTH areas being covered. Today we will try to clarify how to recognize a 100% fiber connection through the stickers.

For some years, in fact, AGCOM has prepared stickers to recognize the fiber and which are placed on promotional material (posters, banners) and on the websites of the various telephone operators. different is to make sure that users interested in subscribing to a promotion can immediately understand what connection you are talking about.

The green dot with “F” large and the word “Fiber” below, identifies FTTH (Fiber To The Home) connectivity, that is, the connection that arrives directly at home and consists of only fiber.

The yellow dot with “FR” and the writing “Mixed Fiber-Copper” instead allows to identify the FTTC, that is to say the mixed copper fiber. In an in-depth study published a few months ago, we explained what the difference is between fiber and copper mixed fiber and why it is important to know it.

Finally, the red dot with “R” and the word “Rame” represents old generation copper connections, also known as ADSL and which are still widespread in many areas of Italy.