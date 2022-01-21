Wood or pellet stoves have now replaced the classic fireplace in many homes. Since the advent of the fireplace stove, it was immediately clear that there were ways to disperse less heat. This is also thanks to the structure with glass door. In addition, the low cost of pellets compared to wood was certainly a determining factor.

The maintenance is minimal, the pellets do not cost much and heat a lot and the heat is preserved. It doesn’t matter that the glass gets black and needs to be cleaned every day, just use a grandmother’s trick. Just use the ash to say goodbye to blackened glass.

How to recognize and understand if the pellets are good and of quality so as not to damage the stove, heat up and save money

If we already own a pellet stove we already know that not all pellets are the same. Sold in bags of various weights, we will surely have noticed that not all burn alike. Some varieties lasted longer for us, producing a lot of heat, others were consumed immediately. Not just forcing us to spend more, but not just keeping us warm.

For this reason, before buying a bag of pellets that seems convenient, you need to check some characteristics. Pellets are nothing more than a fuel obtained directly from wood. Sometimes processing waste is used, while others start from the actual trunk.

How to understand if the pellet is of quality

It is always good to choose Italian pellets or in any case approved by the European Community. This already guarantees that the product meets certain standards to be sold. Let’s not be fooled by the color, it’s not what makes the difference.

We check the calorific value on the package, an optimal one is between 4.5 to 5.5 kWh / kg. Another indicator is the ash residue which should be less than 1%. The lower this value is, the better the quality of the pellet will be.

But besides reading the information on the packaging, is there a more practical way?

The rods can be tested in two different ways. The simplest first is to take some in your hand or check the closed bag. If the pellet crumbles easily and there are a lot of residues in the bag then it is not very valuable. A good fuel is compact and well compressed, so it will burn less quickly.

Then there is the water test, simple to make, just take a handful of pellets. Dip it in a glass of water and see if the water becomes cloudy. If the pellet goes to the bottom and the water remains clear then the product is of quality.

Here’s how to recognize and understand if the pellets are good and of quality so as not to damage the stove, heat up and save money. In addition to the quality of the pellets, the maintenance of our stove is also essential for a better yield. For a quick cleaning of ash and pipes, a home solution might be enough. But we do a professional cleaning at least once every 1 or 2 years.

Deepening

Here is how much it costs to clean the chimney and why it is necessary to do it periodically