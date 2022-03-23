how to recognize it (and how to behave)

The pandemic has made us perhaps more hypochondriacs. The fear of getting infected is so strong that a stomach ache is often enough to immediately trigger the rush to the tampon. But the experts reassure: the SarsCov 2, now widespread in the Omicron 2 variant, is not the only virus circulating in this period. Instead, the so-called intestinal flu, also called viral gastroenteritis, caused mostly by Noroviruses and Rotaviruses, is often mistaken for Covid. The former affect both children and adults and are the most common cause of food-borne gastroenteritis worldwide; rotaviruses mainly affect very young children.

Virus comparable to Covid

«With the spring season – explains Claudio Mastroianni, director of Infectious Diseases of the Policlinico Umberto I in Rome and president of Simit (Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases) – these viruses can affect both children and young people. It is clear that the symptoms could be superimposed on Covid, but in the vast majority of cases the clinical picture is very distinct. Typically, omicron affects the upper respiratory tract and in some cases causes intestinal disorders. In intestinal flu, on the other hand, there is fever, diarrhea and vomiting, without respiratory symptoms ». The tampon run, therefore, is not advisable. «In most cases – reassures Mastroianni – within 48 hours the symptoms pass spontaneously. It is therefore good to wait a couple of days before checking if it is Covid. However, if you live with some fragile person at home, it is advisable to remain isolated and swab. If, on the other hand, the subject is vaccinated and does not have particular frailties, it is only necessary to wait for the intestinal disorders to subside until they disappear definitively “.

Nutrition and hydration

In the meantime, rest and then adequate nutrition are top of the list. «Particular attention must be paid to elderly people and small children, who need to be hydrated often. If you have the sensation of vomiting, it is advisable to make them drink in small doses ». In the acute phases, it is not recommended to eat solid foods because they could stimulate vomiting or diarrhea. Instead, it is preferable to feed only with liquids containing mineral salts and sugars. When your appetite returns, you can resume eating your usual meals, but gradually.

The contagion

To avoid transmitting the infection, it is essential to take care of hygiene. As the Istituto Superiore di Sanità points out, transmission occurs by direct contact or by sharing utensils, cutlery, towels or food with a person who has the infection. «You have to pay close attention to hand washing. Viruses – remembers Mastroianni – settle on surfaces and therefore if we touch contaminated objects the risk of infecting us is high ». Ingesting contaminated food or water can also cause infection. Among the foods that could cause intestinal flu, shellfish should be kept an eye on, especially raw or undercooked oysters, berries, fresh or frozen strawberries. Also pay attention to the water that can sometimes be contaminated. But in the meantime, no do-it-yourself treatments. In fact, there is no specific drug for viral gastroenteritis. Therefore, one should never resort to antibiotics, because in these cases they are completely ineffective. If the symptoms persist for several days or simply in case of doubts, it is still good to contact your family doctor or pediatrician.