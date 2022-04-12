how to recognize that you may be at risk for heart attacks

In Italy cardiovascular diseases make up 44% of all deaths recorded each year, theheart attack is the leading cause of death. Recognizing a heart attack is essential to be able to intervene in time and save lives. In addition to the known symptoms, there are a number of signals that the body sends us and that, if interpreted correctly, can save our lives. Among these spy signals one comes from nails.

According to the UK’s National Health Service, a condition known as digital hippocratism or even ‘drumstick fingers’, i.e. an enlargement of the nails, can reveal a risk of heart attacks.

Heart attack, the signal that comes from the nails

The nails of hands and feet can take on different shapes and sizes, but if you notice any unusual changes in their appearance this can be a sign that something is wrongthat the body is getting sick.

According to the UK’s National Health Service, the most common problems are very brittle nails or changes in their color, conditions that are often linked to nutritional deficiencies and poor nutrition.

What is digital hippocratism

Then there is a condition known as digital hippocratism which can be a sign of various health problems, such as heart, lung, liver and thyroid disease.

With this condition, also known as’drumstick fingers‘, the third phalanges of the fingers and toes are enlarged and the nails are deformed in structure and profile due to the alteration of the angle at the base of the nail.

Digital hippocratism is usually a secondary anomaly that arises as a consequence of one disease that compromises the circulatory system. Digital hippocratism can be caused by a low level of oxygen in the bloodwhich gradually deteriorates heart health, putting an individual’s life at risk.

The risk of heart attack, how to recognize it

In Italy heart attack it is the leading cause of death (28%). To cause a heart attack are mainly the cardiovascular diseaseswhich occur when the flow of blood that carries oxygen to the heart is cut off.



Maybe it might interest you Virgilio News’s news are also on Twitter. Follow us now! The latest news from Italy and the world: follow Virgilio News on Twitter. Insights and updates on the most important current events

Between typical symptoms of heart attack there are chest pressure or pain, sudden shortness of breath and wheezing, cold sweats, nausea and vomiting, fainting. Occasionally, however, other symptoms may also be noted, such as hippocratic fingers.

Heart attack, the signal that comes from the nails: what to do

What to do if you notice these anomalies on the nails, the ‘drumstick fingers’ ?. First of all, unnecessary alarmism must be avoided. Digital hippocratism indicates that something is wrong with our body, but it is not necessarily a symptom of cardiovascular problems that can lead to heart attack.

The first thing to do therefore is to contact the your doctor to understand what is the cause of this anomaly and to check cardiac function.



<br />

