How to recognize the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis through the skin

Rheumatoid arthritis is a disease that should not be underestimated. Recognizing it in time helps not to aggravate the precarious health condition. Let’s see how to do it.

Recognizing arthritis by looking at the skin is possible; let’s find out what are the signs to pay attention to to identify the disease before it degenerates.

L’rheumatoid arthritis it is a disease that mainly affects women and which, if not treated immediately, can lead to disability. In Italy as well 400 thousand people suffer from this disease and the most affected are people between the ages of 40 and 60. Unfortunately there are many cases of early onset, at 14 years old, diagnosed with “early onset” or “juvenile” arthritis. Since it is a pathology that affects the limbs inflaming them, if not treated right away it can cause very serious consequences and even lead to disability. We are speaking, in fact, of a disease that falls within the list of pathologies that give the right to Law 104. Consequently, being able to recognize rheumatoid arthritis only observing the skin it is especially essential for those at risk.

Rheumatoid arthritis, symptoms and signs

The moment the inflammation spreads, the patient will warn joint pain, stiffness and swelling. The parts of the body affected are mainly the knees, hips, hands and ankles but it is possible to trace the pathology from other details. We refer to the observation of the skin and, in particular, to the observation of the presence of swelling e rheumatoid nodules under the skin of inflamed joints.

Likewise, they are alarming signs skin rashes characterized by small dots on the epidermis that appear due to the underlying infection. When associated with symptoms such as tirednessexcessive sweating, lack of appetite, high fever and weight loss can be clear indicators of the presence of arthritis.

A cure for the disease

There are different types of arthritis and that rheumatoid is among the most widespread. Common symptoms are joint pain, limited joint movement, swelling, internal and external inflammation, muscle atrophy and weakness. If early diagnosis is particularly important, it is so too the cure identified to relieve symptoms. The intervention of a specialized doctor it is essential to avoid taking unnecessary drugs and to delay the moment of recovery.

Identification of the cause is the first step in identifying the correct cure. Arthritis can originate metabolic, infectious, autoimmune or unknown. The variety of manifested types, then, makes the intervention of a specialist even more important in order to immediately block the inflammation avoiding a degeneration of the problem.

The most common drugs used are non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, glucocorticoids and Dmards.

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies published in medical journals. Therefore, it does not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)