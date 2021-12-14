how to recognize them and how to defend yourself

Christmas is approaching and as every year the scam attempts via sms and email. These days it is the turn of the PEC (certified e-mail) of the alleged Revenue Agency.

The fake PEC scam is not new and well-known entities are always targeted. Who wouldn’t open an email from the Revenue Agency or INPS? The reasoning applied by the hackers is the same one used not too long ago for the account clearing scam that occurred against users PostePay by sms bearing the name of the service PosteInfo.

They are not easy to identify and trust in this kind of communication leads the user to click on the links present, a download attached files oa to insert sensitive data. How can you recognize the false PEC of the Revenue Agency e how to defend yourself? Let’s find out together.

Fake scam PEC Agenzia delle Entrate

New week new scam. There are many people who are receiving a PEC, or a certified, fake email. The sender is the Revenue Agency, a body that is difficult to want or can ignore.

Communication, with the very term “communication” as its subject, suggests having to check and verify the electronic signature. The email then refers to a site where you are invited to enter your data and your electronic signature.

Fake PEC scam Agenzia delle Entrate: how to recognize the email address

This kind of scam, also called phishing (from Eng. fishing, or “to fish”) is a kind of scam that uses quantity rather than quality to deceive. In fact, there are several elements that portend the false origin of communication, but they are not easy to grasp at first glance.

The first sign that something is wrong with the PEC received is the email address. The scam address is:

dc.liquidazione5.noreply@pec.agenziaentrate.it

In the past, the Revenue Agency had used similar emails for communications regarding liquidations, so the scam email does not appear strange. The difference lies in the absence of the letters “gt”. In fact, the official emails of the Revenue Agency were similar to these two examples:

dc.gt.liquidazione1.noreply@pec.agenziaentrate.it



or



dc.gt.liquidazione2.noreply@pec.agenziaentrate.it

Fake scam PEC Agenzia delle Entrate: how to recognize the subject and text of the scam

One can easily get confused with the presence or absence of just two letters like “gt”; for this, to find the scam, there are two other ways. After the email address are the item and the text to have to be alarmed.

The item of the PEC scam could look like this:

PERSONAL RESERVED: COMMUNICATION_ID: 014601731900100 [ENTRATE|AGEDC001|REGISTRO COMUNICAZIONI|9280886|07-12-2021] 198559244

The body text, what if you read carefully is rather ambiguous, is the following:

Regarding the communication attached to this email, we would like to point out that: The communication was generated automatically; We therefore ask you not to reply to the address from which it was sent. The verification of the digital electronic signature affixed as well as the subsequent extraction of the signed objects can be carried out thanks to applications made available free of charge online: for details, consult the website of the Agency for Digital Italy: www.agid.gov.it. on the page www.agid.gov.it/agenda-digitale/infrastructure-architecture/firme-elettroniche/software-verifica. This communication is addressed to the Certified Electronic Mail box attributable to the company registered in the business register. If the box does not correspond to the actual recipient of the message, please report it to the commercial register office. For any clarification and information about the content of the communication, it is possible to use the contact channels with the Agency indicated in the irregularity report.

Fake PEC scam Agenzia delle Entrate: what it contains

The text is often not even read, so we want to point out another way to understand that something is wrong.

The PEC of communication is accompanied by the presence of 2 attachments: one is in PDF format, whose name is made up of numbers only; the other is a text file bearing the words “infoProtocollo.tx.t”.

Both are, unfortunately, two very aggressive malware and which, if they were to be opened or downloaded, would lead to an infection of your device, with relative leakage of personal data. Obviously we recommend the immediate cancellation of the PEC.

Caution: a little recognizable detail, but which ensures the user to find himself in front of a scam, is the privacy disclaimer not updated to the European regulation for the protection of personal data. Instead of reporting the wording (Reg. 679/16) it is written “According to Legislative Decree no. 196/2003 “.

Fake PEC scam Agenzia delle Entrate: what to do?

Once the PEC scam is recognized, you can avoid opening it, avoid clicking on links and files inside of. Then you can choose two ways.

In fact you can choose to delete the email and pretend nothing happened, or call the number of the Revenue Agency to report the arrival of the email and confirm, verbally, that the receipt was not a true communication from the institution.