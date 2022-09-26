how to recognize them, why they are harmful and which are the most popular

We cannot classify diets as good or bad based on their main characteristic, since their quality is determined by daily food choices.

With the good weather, there are many people who want to lose a few kilos to wear a swimsuit or bikini. Are there bad diets and good diets to lose weight? Which are the most risky? And what are the most advisable to lose weight with health?

Andrea CalderonProfessor of Nutrition at the European University and scientific secretary of the Spanish Society of Dietetics and Food Sciences (SEDCA) clarifies all doubts.

Are there good or bad DIETS?

Currently, there are hundreds of thousands of dietsunderstood as eating patterns and not as “weight loss plans”, which can be healthy, nutritious and complete and can also help fat loss if accompanied by physical exercise.

For this reason, we cannot classify diets as good or bad based on their main characteristic, since their quality is determined by daily food choices.

The health benefits of intermittent fasting

For example, you can do a focus of intermittent fasting in a poorly planned diet, high in unhealthy products, sugars, etc.; or intermittent fasting with a complete, well-planned and healthy diet.

Clues to recognize a miracle diet

Having said that, it is advisable to avoid the “miracle diets or vendettas”. Here are some clues to recognize them:

diets that They prioritize losing weight before health .

. very diets high in animal protein as the main nutrient, and low in essential nutrients: such as the protein diet or the dukan diet .

as the main nutrient, and low in essential nutrients: such as the protein diet or the . Diets that are based on meal replacements, supplements, shakes or “detox”.

Diets that prohibit a food list.

Why when we want to lose weight we end up doing miracle diets?

Diets that promise guaranteed and fast results.

Diets without any scientific evidence: the pH diet, blood group diet…

Subsistence allowance advertised by celebrities.

Why are miracle diets harmful?

Most of these diets do not work and are also harmful to health for the following reasons:

They are very restrictive and incomplete . They are based on lists of prohibited foods, or on rationing and controlling everything you eat.

. They are based on lists of prohibited foods, or on rationing and controlling everything you eat. they cannot be keep long term . You are looking forward to them ending or you see them as a period with an “expiration date”. A good diet really serves to establish habits for life, not to be with it for 3-6 months and then return to your previous routine.

. You are looking forward to them ending or you see them as a period with an “expiration date”. A good diet really serves to establish habits for life, not to be with it for 3-6 months and then return to your previous routine. They don’t teach how to eat They do not educate in health.

They do not educate in health. They make you lose vitality and energy . They are often lacking in vitamins and minerals, or they cut so many calories that they make you feel tired, perform less physically and mentally…

. They are often lacking in vitamins and minerals, or they cut so many calories that they make you feel tired, perform less physically and mentally… Are mentally dangerous. They cause anxiety, a feeling of constant hunger, obsession with what you eat, and make you constantly think about it. That can lead to dangerous relationships with food.

We analyze the Sirtfood diet with which Adele has lost weight

They make you lose a few kilos very fast and then you stagnate . This is because at first the body responds quickly, you lose a lot of water as well as fat, and it gives a false sense of motivation. Then right away you see that you stagnate or lose weight very slowly doing the same thing, you lose motivation and give up.

. This is because at first the body responds quickly, you lose a lot of water as well as fat, and it gives a false sense of motivation. Then right away you see that you stagnate or lose weight very slowly doing the same thing, you lose motivation and give up. Rebound effect . Poorly planned diets have a failure rate of almost 100%. This is because you give up and by recovering previous habits you recover all the lost weight and even more than you had at the starting point.

. Poorly planned diets have a failure rate of almost 100%. This is because you give up and by recovering previous habits you recover all the lost weight and even more than you had at the starting point. They harm your metabolism, especially if you do them often, are constantly on a diet or go to “one bikini operation per year”. Then it is possible that they work less and less for you or that, eating the same, you do not lose fat or even gain kilos faster.

The most popular miracle diets… and harmful

Some examples of most famous or famous diets todaywithout any scientific evidence and that can also be harmful to health are:

pH diet

A diet has become popular that differentiates between foods according to their supposed more acidic or alkaline pHindicating that this is fundamental in the prevention of diseases and fat loss because they modify our own pH.

There is not a single study that supports this type of dietin addition to having very strong restrictions that are useless, and complicate the person’s diet.

dissociated diet

This pattern suggests that nutrients should not mix with each other: if you take carbohydrates from rice in a meal, you cannot mix it with protein, for example from fish… and so on with each meal.

Besides having zero senseit is impossible to follow a complete diet with such complex and absurd restrictions.

Diets based on meal replacements or shakes

They propose substituting real food for overpriced and unhealthy commercial preparations that are sold as satiating, nutritious and the perfect option to make a “meal” and lose fat.

They are dangerous, lacking in nutrientsThey don’t teach how to eat and, furthermore, they forbid you real food in exchange for pills/sachets/shakes.

Dukan diet and the like

It is one of those that has had the most social impact a few years ago. Propose that you can take all the animal protein you want without limit (free amount of meat in a meal…), while temporarily prohibiting you from huge lists of foods that carry carbohydrates.

In addition to being complicated and very little nutritious, it has generated pliver and kidney problems and nutritional deficiencies in more than one person.

Diets with lists of prohibited and permitted foods

It is not so much a diet, but it is too common to find meal plans accompanied by lists of foods allowed daily, occasionally or prohibited.

It is also common for them to have lists of allowed or prohibited fruits (where bananas and grapes always appear). You have to stay away from diets with this approach, because in addition to being impossible to maintain, they tend to remove healthy foods in exchange for other less healthy ones such as cold cuts, Maria biscuits…

The secret of a healthy diet

As we have previously mentioned, there is no specific number of diets that are more beneficial, since there are thousands of food combinations, dishes and meal times that can be just as healthy and nutritious.

What is really important is individualize each caseand that each person opts for the dietary pattern that best suits their personal situationnutritional needs and, of course, tastes, preferences and routine: if you eat with the family or not, from a Tupperware, moments of the day when you are more hungry and less…

The 14 questions to check if you follow the Mediterranean Diet

Yes one diet is high in plant foods and includes real foods as a basis of food, it is healthy.

You should include greens and vegetables daily (2 servings preferably at each lunch and dinner) and 2-3 fruits each day; besides being rich in legumes, nuts and seeds. may include fish, meat, eggs, dairy without sugar, whole grains…

(2 servings preferably at each lunch and dinner) and 2-3 fruits each day; besides being rich in legumes, nuts and seeds. may include On the other hand, it must be low in processed products of low nutritional qualitybut high in calories, sugars, fats, refined flours and salt (pastries, pre-cooked foods, cookies, soft drinks, cold cuts…).

Examples of healthy diets to lose weight

The Mediterranean diet and the vegetarian or vegan diet are some great examples of healthy diets.

Mediterranean diet . Whether normocaloric or hypocaloric if we want to lose weight, this diet high in vegetables and quality local foods is an excellent alternative that can be adapted to anyone.

. Whether normocaloric or hypocaloric if we want to lose weight, this diet high in vegetables and quality local foods is an excellent alternative that can be adapted to anyone. Vegetarian or vegan diet. Totally or partially free of food of animal origin. A vegan diet can be totally balanced, healthy and complete (except for vitamin B12 supplementation) if you know how to plan it. Also, despite the myths that surround it that it promotes obesity, it is an excellent option for losing body fat or improving body composition.

Is the vegan diet more effective for losing weight than the Mediterranean?

And if what we want is lose fatthe following diets can be good alternatives:

Diet reduced in carbohydrates.

Diet reduced fat .

. Diet reduced in carbohydrates and fats in a balanced way.

in a balanced way. diet with a focus intermittent fasting of different formats.

of different formats. Diet “low carb” or also ketogenic diet (very low carb but followed only for a while.

What is fundamental and they all have in common is that protein intake should never be cut, so fat loss diets should always be slightly high in protein. This nutrient is essential in sufficient quantity day by day, in addition to being the most satiating and helps control hunger.