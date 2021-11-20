how to recognize these scams to defend yourself

The best defense weapon is the attack. This statement also applies to the world of cryptocurrencies where, more and more often, dangerous deceptions also called are spreading Bitcoin scams. These are hacker attacks carried out by cybercriminals experts. By all means, their goal is to steal the money of the unfortunate poor who are targeted. Let’s find out together how to recognize these scams so as not to fall into their trap.

Bitcoin scams: two types endanger users

The Bitcoin scams are becoming increasingly popular and not only among investors in cryptocurrencies. Often they also affect unsuspecting poor people who know little about this world. Indeed, cybercriminals prefer the latter because they can be more easily fooled.

But how do the Bitcoin scams? They usually follow two channels. The first aims at people who know little about finance and investments, while the second, on the other hand, is better at those who already chew the sector and have an active digital portfolio. Therefore:

an attack is defined vishing and consists of a call in which a false consultant promotes a bogus investment which seems advantageous and simple. But be careful because behind what seems too good to be true Bitcoin scams are almost always hidden;

and consists of a in which a false consultant promotes a which seems advantageous and simple. But be careful because behind what seems too good to be true Bitcoin scams are almost always hidden; another attack instead, said phishing, It takes place through e-mail. This contains a specific link that leads to a page designed to encourage the user to provide their sensitive data, especially banking data, such as account access credentials or passwords to digital wallets. Or much more simply they promise to win Bitcoin or access to a trading platform with a welcome gift of several hundred euros in cryptocurrencies to start investing.

Vishing and phishing in the world of crypto explained by experts

So far we have understood that it is not just the collapse of the share price cryptocurrencies to endanger a person’s capital. However, let’s try to see more closely and from the authoritative voice of the experts how these two specific deceptions act, so as to be able to recognize them. An insight into these Bitcoin scams Ivano Giacomelli, national secretary of Codes, also gave it to us. In a very simple but exhaustive way he explained the result of the first attack, that one vishing:

“In a succession of promises based on earnings certain in the face of minimal outlays, we arrive at the proposal to pay a few hundred euros to then move on to collection within a few weeks, all via cryptocurrency. Here, you won’t even see the shadow of that money. The user receives a message informing him that the payment, but in reality there is nothing“.

Finally, Giacomelli also exposed what happens when you suffer an attack phishing:

“In this case the user receives a e-mail, in which winnings are promised or earnings important. To trigger the award, which will be recognized in cryptocurrencies, you must click a link and then, once requested, provide your personal data. And this is where the scam comes in, with the user seeing his account empty. So be careful, you must never communicate personal data, even more so if you do not know the subjects who requested them“.