How to recognize toxic relationships in love and friendship, signs and advice

In an interview, Machine Gun Kelly said he donated to his girlfriend Megan Fox a precious and Machiavellian ring, with an integrated system of thorns that are activated (and therefore sting) if the actress tries to remove it from her finger. The reason? Because “love hurts,” said the artist. And therefore we might as well reiterate it with a jewel that will also be very expensive but certainly has not a little disturbing features. The one of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox it is obviously a marketing gimmick, an extremization. But if we translate the rapper’s words into real life and enter the world of relationships with friends and partners, could we really tolerate these words?

The answer is no, because – and we will say this right away – if love hurts it is not love. There is no hierarchy of pain that can be endured or accepted by virtue of affection and passion: to minimize the impact that toxic relationships have on self-esteem and mental well-being it does not help either to recognize them or to get out of them. To understand what traits these types of relationships have (which can arise not only on a sentimental level but also on a family or friendship level) we asked for the help of Dr. Claudia Corsini, psychotherapist and family consultant.

Toxic relationships: a manual to recognize them

We speak in general of toxic relationships, but how many declinations can we distinguish within them?

“Any relationship can be or can become toxic: we are not just talking about couple relationships (even those characterized by physical or psychological violence) but we are counting the relationships between parents and children, between siblings, friends or work colleagues. Those who fall into a toxic emotional relationship have behind them a history of toxic relationships with primary figures from their childhood, so much so that that way of relating is experienced as the normal way of living an emotional relationship “, the psychotherapist told us. In short, toxic relationships are often an internalized habit that we struggle or do not have the strength to let go.

«If we wanted to give a definition of a toxic relationship we can say that at the base there is a lack of respect for the dignity of the other, who is sought or“ loved ”not for what he is but by virtue of what a personal emotional need can satisfy. In other words, in a relationship of this type one “loves” the other not to give but to take, so much so that often the toxic relationship sucks up, empties, impoverishes one of the partners, rather than enriching and making both of them grow ». So let’s talk about conflicting and competitive relationshipswhere it is missing mutual support, respect and cohesion, relationships in which one tries to override the other. In a nutshell of dysfunctional relationshipswhich are in no way good for the people involved.

Love to feel bad? No thank you

Since we started with a case of gossip, that is the ring of thorns that Machine Gun Kelly gave to Megan Foxwe asked Dr. Corsini what we can read in this news, albeit artfully orchestrated in favor of the public.

“It occurs to me that we are faced with a distorted idea of ​​the concept of love, that is, love to be such must hurt: according to the news it seems to be an idea shared by the couple, that is, both by those who thought of giving such a ring, and by those who, eventually, agree to wear it. Love can make us suffer, we only think about how much we suffer if someone we really love has a problem or is ill in health: but no, he must not hurt ».

According to the expert, in Megan Fox’s ring we can “read the idea of ​​possession, of the other not as someone with whom I can relate in a relationship of equal dignity, but as something that belongs to me, over which I exercise a power , someone I can and must keep tied to me to the point of denying even his freedom ».

It is enough to return to real life to realize that, even without a ring of thorns, none of this can be considered functional in a relationship of love or affection.

How does a relationship become toxic?

It is not so much the role we play that defines a toxic relationship, but the background and history of each one, as well as the personality, that imposes a certain type of mechanism in certain relationships. «In everyday life we ​​can come across a competitive colleague that in order to emerge it needs to belittle others; a possessive mother who cannot detach herself from her children and who manipulates them with ill-concealed moral blackmail; anxious parents who to keep their fears under control prevent their children from taking flight. But also possessive and jealous friends or brothers who claim the exclusivity of that relationship. The examples can be infinite and even difficult to grasp precisely because they are not limited to the evident physical or psychological situations of violence, but are often more subtle and devious attitudes, often justified by those who are victims and suffer them “.

Toxic people: an identikit

It cannot be generalized, because as seen it is the personal stories, the family and often the way we grew up that define us in a relationship. But there are some common traits in those who impose a toxic relationship that Dr. Corsini helped us to identify.

“There is the narcissistic subject, who lives in the idealization of his own importance, is deeply selfish and manifests a constant need for appreciation, adulation and admiration. He behaves as if everything is due to him: love, attention, time, energy. Things he is unable to reciprocate. In addition, he is totally incapable of feeling empathy and affective involvement towards others, he often puts people in difficulty to make them feel inferior, in an attempt to bring out his superiority ».

The narcissist can be a partner, but also a parent, friend, relative.

“The relational manipulator is he or she who in a social relationship tries to control others by resorting to mystifying techniques and strategies. Almost always the relational manipulator is a pathological narcissist perpetually dissatisfied with what he receives and completely unable to give ».

“There are those who then act for envy: they are those people who spend their lives mulling over what others have and they will never have, perpetually angry and who enjoy only the failures of others. Or people who continually assume the attitude of the victim, complain about their condition and adverse fate, transmitting negativity to those who live next to them ».

“Finally, the self-centered for which only their point of view is valid and always tend to place themselves at the center of attention even to the detriment of others. OR angry people particularly prone to outbursts of anger or excessively critical and devaluing towards others ».

Recognize the warning signs

A relationship that is born balanced and functional can it become toxic? Unfortunately. Fortunately, however, the signals, even the less blatant ones, are not as implied as one might think.

For Dr. Corsini, one of the main warning signs is the lack of support.

“While in a healthy relationship we support and support each other, and we are happy with the successes of the other, toxic relationships are generally competitive, often there is precisely the need to demean the other, to see him at a level lower than ours, to perceive themselves as sufficiently adequate. It makes use of a toxic communication for criticize, manipulate, make people feel guilty ».

Another toxic feature is the control and pathological jealousy, «A way of doing that leads to endless interrogations to know at every moment where the partner is, who he is with or what he does. You get to check your cell phone, read chats. Behaviors that lead the other side to lie in order not to trigger quarrels or scenes of jealousy, or to give up everything that the partner disapproves of. Friendships are gradually lost, one’s needs are ignored. You enter a vicious circle in which the priority gradually becomes not to do anything that could upset your partner (or mother, sister, friend) so as not to make him angry or not see him feel bad, and consequently not to feel guilty. . All this can only generate in the long run constant unhappiness, low self-esteem, a situation of constant stress, fear, but also profound resentment ».

And, in many cases, it can result in cases of financial violence – when the partner controls the other’s finances – psychological abuse and physical violence.

Getting out of a toxic relationship

It is, of course, not an easy path. Because it is precisely a path. The steps are painful, not always obvious or simple for those facing them. According to Dr. Corsini, «the most difficult thing for anyone living in a toxic relationship is to recognize it. In fact, those who are victims often feel guilty, they say to themselves “I haven’t done enough, it’s my fault, after all what are you asking me?” ».

If love hurts, then it’s not love. If it creates constant unhappiness, fear, sadness, increasing loneliness, there are good reasons to suspect that it is a toxic relationship. At this point, asking for help is essential.

“Getting help from a professional is especially important to heal past wounds that can lead to leaving a toxic relationship to enter another. Psychotherapy can help you see the relationship you are experiencing and yourself from other perspectives ».

And when is it not possible to end the toxic relationship because it is a family member? «It is necessary to put healthy boundaries between one’s own life (the only one for which one is actually responsible) and that of others. Often vital “.

With a toxic partner great strength is needed for get out of that relationship completely and permanently, breaking all contact, trying to surround yourself with positive people and at the same time rebuild a new vision of yourself. «We are people of value, worthy of esteem and true love. The first step is precisely what leads us to learn and relearn to love each other, regaining confidence in ourselves “.

Practical advice, in conclusion

Doctor Claudia Corsini gives us practical advice regarding the therapeutic approach to choose in case you decide to get help from a professional. In short, which professional to choose? The expert suggests a integrated approach (i.e. using different techniques from different approaches based on the patient’s needs) so that the psychotherapist adapts to the patient and his needs and not the other way around.

Last but not least, for anyone who feels in danger, fears for their life and feels that a toxic relationship of a psychological nature is leading or has resulted in abuse or violence, below are some of the Italian associations that support victims in case of need. and support.

The National Anti-Violence Network with active number and online support for 1522

Association Di.Re Women on the net against violence



Frida Association, non-profit organization to prevent and combat violence against women

non-profit organization to prevent and combat violence against women Global Thinking Foundation against economic violence

