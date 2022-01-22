How to recognize true FTTH optical fiber

The Internet home offering sector is characterized by the presence of different connection technologies and for end users it is not immediate to find their way around the various options available to them. AGCOM has introduced a system of stamps to which operators on the market must adapt in order to offer users maximum transparency in the choice of the offer to be activated for the Internet connection for their home.

The fiber optic offers, for example, they can be defined as such only if they have a green badge which confirms the presence of technology FTTH (Fiber to the Home), to all intents and purposes the only technology that can truly boast the title of “optical fiber”. To take stock of the situation on the many solutions available to users is Aruba, a leading company in the world of the Italian web and, more recently, a new player in the market for home Internet offers.

Let’s see the details:

The AGCOM system to recognize the true FTTH optical fiber: watch out for the green dot

The bollin systemi set by AGCOM is divided into three different options:

green stamp with white letter F

yellow stamp with white letters FR

red stamp with white letter R

Each sticker corresponds to a specific connection technology. The green dot is the one reserved for fiber optic offers which, therefore, take advantage of technology Fiber to the Home. This technology requires that the entire connection, up to the modem router of the user’s home, is made of optical fiber, without the use of other materials. FTTH optical fiber is the best technology when it comes to connection speed.

To date, in fact, the Italian market allows access to the internet via FTTH network with a maximum speed of 1,000 / 2,500 Mega in download and 300/500 Mega in upload (the maximum values ​​must be declared by the operator who proposes the offer with the green sticker). FTTH technology is, however, also that characterized by lower coverage, particularly in areas with a low population density where it is not convenient for operators to carry fiber.

In fact, to guarantee coverage in an entire area, it is necessary to physically bring the optical fiber up to each individual building unit. It is a long and laborious job that takes time (and resources) to complete. In the meantime, however, FTTH fiber coverage has grown considerably in Italy in recent years, attracting several new operators, such as Aruba, and guaranteeing users the ability to access the internet at the highest available speed.

The second type of offers to consider is the one with the yellow dot. These are the copper mixed fiber offers which, unfortunately, are often sold as optical fiber offers even if in reality theThe fiber connection is only partial. These offers are of the FTTC type (Fiber to the Cabinet) and provide that the optical fiber reaches the Cabinet, that is the street cabinet from which the copper connections will then depart (via the “traditional” telephone network) to the homes of the end users.

FTTC copper mixed fiber links allow you to surf up to 200 Mbps in download and 20 Mbps in upload. There is an important element to consider. The real performance of the connection will be strongly dependent on the length of the copper section. In a very simple way, the longer the copper section, the greater the degradation of the signal with negative consequences on the real connection speed.

Mixed copper fiber is the technology that allows you to bring a high-speed connection in a very large area and in a very short time. The fiber connection, in fact, stops at the Cabinet. In this way, the optical fiber laying jobs are much shorter (and cheaper) and for the end users there will be the possibility to access a good connection. The performances compared to FTTH are, in any case, significantly lower.

Among the technologies that provide for a cable connection with the home of the end user there is also theADSL, a technology increasingly obsolete and characterized by red dot with the letter R in white. In this case, the connection is made entirely in copper. The coverage is much greater (the ADSL network is present throughout the country) but the performances are very low.

An ADSL connection can reach, in the best of cases, a 20 Mbps in download and just 1 Mbps in upload. The actual speed will be significantly lower and will depend, also in this case, on the distance from the Cabinet. In general, ADSL connections are always quite poor and rarely come close to the nominal values ​​guaranteed by the connection technology.

What about wireless connections?

There is a fourth way to access the Internet from home with a high-speed, unlimited connection. It is a wireless connection between the user’s home and the operator’s repeater. Such a link is referred to as radio mixed fiber and can rely on yellow dot already seen for the copper mixed fiber (also in this case, there are the letters FR in white but the R stands for “radio” and no longer for “copper”).

The basic concept is very similar. The connection between the user’s home and the repeater (the first Cabinet) takes place wirelessly using supplier equipment directly from the operator (modem with integrated antenna or modem plus external antenna). Actual speed depends on various factors and network performance can also be adversely affected by the weather.

The offers in this category are characterized by the denomination FWA, or Fixed Wireless Access. The maximum speed is usually 100 Mbps in download. Thanks to the application of technologies 5GHowever, in the course of 2021 the first FWA offers began to arrive on the market, promising a maximum speed of 1 Gigabit (therefore 1024 Mega in download). FWA offers are usually the right choice for overcome the digital divide in low population density areas where FTTH and FTTC (Fiber to the Cabinet) technologies are not yet available.

The optical fiber is only the one with the green dot

In conclusion, it is possible to define optical fiber only the connection characterized by the green dot. This element is valid both from the regulatory point of view (the stamp system was defined by AGCOM) and from the technological point of view (a connection is in optical fiber only if the whole connection is in optical fiber). Not all operators scrupulously adhere to the stamp system and often the mixed copper fiber is appropriately passed off as optical fiber.

One of the main FTTH fiber optic networks in Italy is the network Open Fiber, reference wholesaler of the Italian telecommunications market. This rate is used by various operators who sell fiber optic offers with green stamps to end users. There is also one of the providers that take advantage of the Open Fiber network Aruba with its Aruba Fibra offers.

