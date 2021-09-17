How to recover Dogecoin Wallet? – The Cryptonomist

Sponsored post

KeychainX Password wallet recovery service

You took DOGEs years ago, you hid them in a wallet and you forgot your password …

Then came 2021. Elon, Snoop, Kiss and literally everyone, including Joe Biden, avoided the DOGE.

Suddenly you have a small fortune in your DOGE 1 million wallet, what can you do to get it back?

DOGE is a fork of Bitcoin, which means it inherited all the features from Bitcoin which originated from a fork in 2013 from the big daddy coin.

Small changes have been made, such as the block time (1 minute instead of 10), the maximum supply (what maximum supply?) And, of course, the logo.

Most of the Doge Coin early adopters used the Doge Core wallet identical to the Bitcoin Core, which leaves us with many options to recover everything with your Bitcoin wallet.

First steps for wallet placement

The first step is to locate the wallet file, called wallet.dat and located in the Doge folder. This file contains your coins, which can be accessed if the password is found. Once found, you will be able to either send funds for the exchange or extract the private key and use a lightweight wallet. Wow, what a great fun!

If you are so eager to know how much you have in your DOGE coin wallet and don’t have the time to wait to synchronize the blockchain, you can simply open the wallet.dat with notepad (windows) or any text editor on mac.

Look for the name of the string and immediately afterwards a long string of about 32 characters will appear starting from D.

Copy that string and paste it in the explorer Moneta Doge to find out if the password recovers is worth the time.

WOW! 100,000 coins are in your wallet, you have found a fortune! So lucky!

Now that you know your wallet.dat isn’t empty it’s time to get the DOGEs out.

Your next step is to try and get into that wallet.

You have a neat tool called btcrecover which is free and easy to use (if you are a programmer or tech friendly). You can download it here:

Before running it, you may need to install the python library which is here:

Wow. So many codes.

Loading... Advertisements

Once you have your tools, you need to prepare a list of possible passwords, this is called the token list. These passwords could be something you have used on other wallets or mail accounts, lucky numbers, names of your favorite pet. Name this file tokens.txt

Hairball, 123, 55, 1975 etc. All of these could be your signs.

Finally it’s time to run the script and find our hiding place DOGE.

Your command line should look like this (typos are how many errors the wallet password hint has)

python btcrecover.py -tokenlist tokens.txt -typos 3 -wallet wallet.dat

If your guesses are correct, you will have the password printed by btcrecover.

What if you now have the password and need to get the DOGE for an exchange, but the wallet is out of sync? You will need to export the private key or wait a few days for synchronization.

Go to the Doge Core console, use the dumpprivkey command. Your private key will be displayed. WOW!

Now that you have it, you can download Multidoge light wallet from https://multidoge.org

Here you import your private key and can send the DOGEs immediately to your exchange of choice.

What wealth you have!

LESSON LEARNED.

WOW, DOGE coin recovery, fun and easy!