How to recover mental health, affected by the pandemic?

A team of researchers from the HSE Center for Cognition and Decision Making and the Central Russian State Medical Academy have conducted a study on sleep, mood and fatigue disorders after COVID-19.

In their work, published in the scientific journal ‘Neuroscience and Behavioral Psychology’, the scientists point out that these factors are interrelated and recommend a comprehensive approach to treat the problem effectively.

The study involved 119 hospitalized patients with confirmed covid-19 diagnoses who completed four questionnaires about depression, anxiety, fatigue and sleep disorders. Patients with higher than average scores on the results of the questionnaires also underwent psychiatric interviews.

The survey detected high levels of mood and sleep disorders among study participants. Overall, 28 percent of those surveyed reported impaired mood, 27 percent experienced impaired sleep quality, and 73 percent experienced fatigue.

Higher levels of fatigue increased the risk of anxiety and depression. Likewise, increased anxiety and mood deterioration also affected general vitality. These results indicate that depression can make people who have recovered from COVID-19 feel less vigorous in their daily lives.

Physicians often attribute patients’ rapid loss of energy to the organic consequences of infection, and in doing so they miss the anxiety and mood disturbances that may be masked by the infectious disease. This approach may lead to a prolonged course of asthenia during recovery from illness, despite favorable physiological parameters. The results also showed that increased anxiety and depression have an impact on sleep quality.

“Although the relationship between mood and sleep disorders is intuitive, it is important to examine them carefully and separately, especially in post-COVID patients. Interestingly, this aspect is often overlooked in the clinical examination of COVID-19 patients.. His sleep problems are most often attributed to physiological disturbances, such as the consequences of a stay in intensive care and the effects of prolonged lack of movement, but not to mood disorders. Our data underscores once again that when patients complain of sleep problems, it is necessary to examine their mental state both during their illness and after the end of the quarantine”, explains one of the people in charge of the investigation.Ainur Ragimov.

It was already known that Covid-19 can leave consequences in patients who have been infected. Among them is fatigue, muscle weakness, loss of smell, kidney problems, among others, but according to the German Clinic in Chile, uncertainty and fear added to the long confinement that quarantine has meant have triggered an increase in levels of stress and anxiety in the population. “Another consequence of patients who were infected with Covid-19 would also leave consequences in terms of the development of mental health problems”, they say on their website. According to the clinic one in eight people infected with Covid-19, have received a psychiatric or neurological diagnosis within the first six months after obtaining the positive result, explains the Dr. Nicolás Libuy, psychiatrist at Clínica Alemana.

