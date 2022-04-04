How to recover the muscle mass of the legs that you lost due to an injury | Health | Magazine

Muscle mass is a product of the continuous exercise we do. The better our leg muscles, the stronger we can clear the ball, jump high and face with strength the physical challenges that any sport or physical activity entails.

When the legs are injured by a fracture, for example, the doctor applies a cast to help your bones or muscles recover. But this inactivity has a side effect and that is that you lose muscle strength.

There are exercise routines that guide you to regain strength in your injured leg safely and quickly, according to Gironell Orthopedics.

The method will help you exercise and strengthen your legs. Image: pexels.

Exercise your legs with suspension training

How to recover muscle mass in the legs after an injury

Start easy, do 3 sets of 10 squats. It consists of bending the knees and lowering the body vertically. The back has to be straight.

This exercise not only benefits your legs, but also your whole body, as it helps to generate testosterone, which is very important for muscle development.

Train your calves with calf raises. 3 sets of 20 repetitions, start with body weight until you increase resistance as you get stronger.

First lie down on the floor. Do 3 repetitions of 15. For this you have to lie down, on your back and bend your legs to the point that the soles touch the ground.

You have to lift your pelvis to the point of forming a kind of bridge. It will help you strengthen your legs, if you have been in a cast (or) you know how horrible it is when a cast is removed and the reduction in muscle mass is noticeable.

The biceps femoris is the one that goes to work. This muscle is located at the back of the leg.

Lie down with the soles of your feet flat on the ground and your knees bent. Then glue the soles of the feet to each other, things that the knees will fall to the sides.

Then the arms well extended above the head. Once in the starting position, begin the exercise. Do 20 reps and rest for a minute or two. You repeat this routine 4 times.

Doing sit-ups helps strengthen the lower body. Photo: Unsplash

Arm and leg raises

Lie on your stomach, spread your arms on the floor in front of you. Then raise your right arm and left leg to a height that is not uncomfortable. Hold the position for two seconds and return to the starting position.

Then repeat the exercise with the other limbs. That is, left arm, right leg and so on.

Start at a speed you feel comfortable with (o), to warm up. This will give your body time to prepare for what’s ahead. About 10 minutes and done.

Now he will push his body to the limit. For 15 minutes you will go at the fastest speed you can. It will help you burn fat and put your legs in tension.

Exercises and routines to increase leg muscles quickly

This short routine will help you do three things: burn fat, regain muscle mass, and increase endurance.

