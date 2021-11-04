How to recover the sums of the joint account: watch out for these moves

Recently, once again, the Court of Cassation it dealt with joint current accounts. In the specific case, i.e. in judgment number 4838/2021, the judges of the Supreme Court expressed their opinion on the death of one of the holders of the bank deposit agreement, in particular they indicated the procedure for recovering the sums withdrawn by the joint holder in the case in which the current account has been fed only by the deceased person, or by the deceased person whose assets are divided among the heirs. The story that ended up being examined by the “Ermellini” is a classic of jurisprudence. The holder of the Bank account, the heirs found a balance of almost zero. Later they discovered that the payments had always been made only by the deceased, while the withdrawals were made exclusively by the account holder.

How to recover the sums

But how can the heirs do to recover these sums? And is this feasible? Always the Cassation, in the same judgment, he claims: “Where the positive balance results from the payment of sums pertaining to only one of the account holders, it must be excluded that the other may, in the internal relationship, advance rights on the balance itself. The mere joint name of the current account does not constitute proof of the will to donate “ . In practical terms, it means that the co-holder who has never implemented the current account with his income cannot claim to take advantage of the money deposited by another account holder only on the basis of the contract stipulated with the credit institution. So, returning to the specific case, if the joint holder has used the money of the other deceased account holder, he will have to give an account to the heirs, since he did not come into possession of the credit.

The application for a sentence of restitution

But how can the latter do to reclaim the deceased’s money spent improperly by the account holder? The heirs they will be able to draw up an application for a condemnation of restitution, in other words they will be in a position to implement an action to claim the inheritance. The deceased, if he had not died, could have asked the co-holder himself both the return on the account and the refunds, a right that passes to the heirs, who can proceed equally as successors mortis causa.