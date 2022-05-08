how to recreate Jessica Alba’s make up express – Revista Para Ti

How to achieve a natural beauty look in a few steps and in the simplest way.

Jessica Alba usually use their social networks to show a bit of their daily life and also to share beauty and makeup tricks: have a YouTube channel in which you share tutorials on the subject and comments on the products of her own line of cosmetics.

In one of his recent publications, he shared this video in which different models show the wide palette of colors of a concealer which, according to his account, he launched after 4 years of research and development to find the ideal:

Make up step by step to lift your eyes

1- Apply concealer on the dark circles area to give brightness to the face, reaching the cheekbone area. It must be a thin layer so as not to recharge the area and generate the opposite effect.

two- Make up the eyelids opting for light tones, such as nude.

3- Line the bottom of the eye with a brown pencil..

4- Apply highlighter on the upper part of the eyelid, on the lower edge of the eyebrow, to bring light to the area.

5- The ihighlighter can also be applied to the top of the cheekbones and blend with the blush, which goes a little lower and upwards.

5- Highlight the lashes with mascara and complete with your favorite lipstick.