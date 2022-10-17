How to recreate Kim Kardashian’s super fast and glamorous new hairstyle? The easy tutorial!

It’s 7 a.m. and we’re already late for our videoconference! We only had time to put on a shirt to hide our pyjamas, to apply a little cream to our face and to tie her hair up in a messy bun. What if we took advantage of these few remaining minutes to get a more elaborate hairstyle that looks like a real it-girl? Recently adopted by Kim Kardashian, the flip bun is all the rage and is perfect for busy mornings!

What easy and quick hairstyle when you’re in a hurry?

Sunday, THE day of Bad Hair Day! Do not panic ! The low and slicked bun comes to your rescue on Monday morning to camouflage and enhance your hair. This version of the bun made by Kim Kardashian’s hairstylist and Liquid Hair inventor, Chris Appleton, is the answer to all your hair needs. High in style and ready in just a few minutes, it makes you look like a real fashionista. Perfect for your meetings on Zoom or Teams, but also for the office. Guaranteed effect! In addition, it will sublimate all manes this fall-winter 2022. Instagrammers have already adopted it.

What is the flip bun?

Hair trends come and go. And very often, it is enough to be inspired by our favorite stars to create a new trendy look. For quite some time, the bubble ponytail and the pammy updo have been reaping all the favors. But if you’re a little bored, we’ve spotted a new style for you to try. Halfway between a smooth chignon and a half ponytail, the flip bun is perfect for upgrading your daily hairstyle. It’s a low bun and well flattened that lets out some wet hair to make a kind of tail. You have it ? Well, that’s it!

Why fall for the new fall 2022 hairstyle trend?

Monday, we have to make a good impression for the rest of the week. That’s why, we bet on a safe bet that is the bun! But to change a bit from the bohemian style, braided or fuzzy, we opt for a flip bun with a wet effect à la Kim Kardashian. Easy and effortlessly chic, it is a safe bet to tie up your hair in style and in no time. To sport an impeccable and trendy look, the reality TV star is well surrounded by professionals. So, after the Pammy Updo that the starlet sported on several occasions during Milan Fashion Week, focus on a simpler but equally elaborate hairstyle that requires no accessorization… only a good pair of earrings and makeup work.

The flip wet bun, for whom?

At first glance difficult to assume, the flip wet bun is nevertheless relatively easy to achieve. It’s no wonder Kim Kardashian and Shay Mitchell love to sport it on the red carpet. The mane is usually slicked back and tied in a low bun to enhance the face and makeup. However, this quick hairstyle is not for everyone. On short or even curly hair, it loses all its splendour. So, dear curly girls or fans of trendy short haircuts, it is better to go your way. The “inverted” bun is not for you. Obviously, nothing prevents you from daring the half bun for a casual but chic look.

To pull off this wet-look upside-down bun, Kim K’s hairstylist started by coating the star’s blonde mane using styling products before pulling it back into a super tight, low ponytail. But instead of pulling the latter through the last curl, the trending hairstyles pro stopped halfway. That is, he let half of the remaining hair mass lay out in a sleek mini bun. A chic and quick makeover that we can all do right away at home. So, what more could you ask for in the mornings when you’re in a hurry? An ideal makeover to rescue a bad hair day which goes with every outfit and which will soon be on everyone’s head!

Tip: Badly applied, styling gel can seriously ruin your hairstyle. To avoid missing out, it is therefore essential to opt for a quality product. We remind you that wax and lacquer are good alternatives to consider. In any case, please use your product sparingly so that the hair can breathe.