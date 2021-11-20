Tech

How to redeem a Secret Gift on Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read

It is also present in Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl the Secret Gift feature. This allows you to get the exclusive items limited time ei Event Pokémon. In this guide, you will find all the steps to follow to unlock mechanics and redeem Secret Gifts.

It is important to note that Secret Gifts redeemable early in the game are available to anyone who purchases the game by 21 February 2022. From that day on, it will no longer be possible to obtain either the Egg of Manaphy or the Pokémon Platinum outfit for your avatar.

Secret Gift
First arrival in Giubilopoli

The first thing you need to do to get a Secret Gift is… play. In fact, you will have to go at the Giubilopoli television station, which can only be accessed after obtaining the 1st Medal in Ore City and after defeating the recruits of Team Galactic in a double battle north of the city.

Once inside the television headquarters of Jubilation TV, it will be necessary to reach the second floor. Speaking with the TV producer, you will have to answer some questions correctly, thanks to which the Secret Gift function will be unlocked. The answers are found respectively in the categories People, Feelings And Union.

Request 1 What is your opinion on television broadcasts?
Reply 1 ANYONE – HAPPY
Request 2 What’s your overall impression on the TV?
Answer 2 WIFI – CONNECTION

Once the interview is complete, the Secret Gift option with a purple background will appear directly at the bottom right of the game menu. Selecting it, you will be presented with several alternatives to redeem the mysterious gifts:

  • Through local communication
  • Through Internet
  • Through serial code / password
Secret Gift

Based on the Secret Gift you want to redeem you will have to select the corresponding option. After choosing the gift, wait for it to complete transfer and the automatic saving. Alternatively, the feature will automatically unlock after the 3rd medal’s Rupepolis. Remember to collect all the Secret Gifts that are available before they expire!

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Battlesector arrives on PlayStation and Xbox, will be included in the Game Pass – Nerd4.life

5 days ago

MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition official: news and compatible models

7 days ago

Historical change for Fortnite, here it will happen on November 16

1 week ago

FIFA switches from EA to 2K Sports? Take Two shareholders push for the acquisition – Nerd4.life

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button