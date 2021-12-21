how to redeem Rockstar gift

Several weeks after the debut of the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, the controversy relating to the work done by Rockstar Games with the re-edition of the trilogy is not yet hinted at.

To apologize for the numerous problems that have characterized the production, the videogame giant has recently taken several actions. Among the most relevant, we find the choice of making the original trilogy available to buyers of GTA The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition on PC, but not only. Rockstar Games has in fact decided to reserve a further tribute to those who have trusted the company, through a purchase of the GTA The Trilogy through Rockstar Games Launcher.

Specifically, by purchasing the remastered collection through the store PC of Rockstar Games, it will be possible to obtain an additional free game. Below, you will find the link to the relevant page of GTA The Trilogy: the Definitive Edition on the digital shop:

Once this step has been completed, PC users will be offered the opportunity to redeem an additional production completely free of charge. The choice is obviously limited, and includes the following games:

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition ;

; Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition ;

; Max Payne 3 ;

; LA Noire ;

; Bully: Scholarship Edition;

In order to qualify for the promotion, the free game must be redeemed from the Rockstar Games Launcher by the day of January 5, 2022.