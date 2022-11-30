How to reduce anxiety at Christmas – Health and Well-being

Whether your family has been practicing it all your life or you’ve dabbled in a little yoga here and there, most of us have at least heard of Ayurveda. This ancient system of natural medicine (dating back over 5,000 years) is a holistic approach to health and wellness that combines mind, body, and spirit, providing tools to live better physically, mentally, and spiritually. Assuming that each person has a unique combination of the three Ayurvedic doshas (also known as types of health or energy patterns) -vata, pitta and kapha-, the goal of Ayurveda is to achieve the proper balance of each element to achieve optimal health. And you can learn how to reduce anxiety at Christmas through this one.

How to reduce anxiety at Christmas

If you’ve been feeling sad, scattered or more anxious than usual, Ayurveda has an answer for that too. Autumn is considered the vata season, and is known as a time of increased anxiety as vata is more susceptible to the ups and downs of life. The good news? We’ve found some ways to reduce anxiety at Christmas, through diet, exercise, and transformative self-care rituals. It’s time to restore.

Keep a daily schedule

A change of season requires updating routines to maintain balance and alignment with nature. And since vata stability can be counteracted by disorganized scheduling and lack of sleep, it’s suggested marking some extra downtime and getting a good night’s sleep. Not getting optimal sleep is known to affect mood and emotional health, which can make anxiety worse, after all.

So now you know what to do: Follow a consistent sleep schedule, get eight hours of sleep, and establish a routine to relax. Rubbing your feet with oil at night, especially one with relaxation-inducing botanicals, can help the body and make the transition from day to night more seamless, setting you up for an uninterrupted night of rest.

sunbathe

Sunbathing can help keep stress levels under control. The bad news: With shorter daylight hours and cloudy forecasts plus vata characteristics, we’re more prone to anxiety in the fall and winter.

The medicine system also offers a daily schedule, or when to do certain activities based on the energies throughout the day. Especially in autumn or winter, it is recommended to get up with the sun to have more exposure time to sunlight. So resist the urge to take a nap when your alarm clock goes off, and soak up the sunlight an hour after you wake up.

Move your body

With the transition to colder weather comes changes in the body, and for good reason. Ayurveda honors change – internally within ourselves and externally in our environment. This time of year shares many qualities that distinguish Vata: cold, dry, harsh. To balance Vata energy, follow up with light, calm, and heat-generating exercises, such as hot yoga, Pilates, or brisk walking. Getting your heart pumping changes the chemistry of your brain, increasing anti-anxiety neurochemicals, like serotonin.

change your diet

We’ve all heard the saying Food is medicine, and eating in season goes a step further by creating a greater sense of harmony and balance with our surroundings. The result? It can help us to be more adaptable to change and to practice mindfulness, which counteracts rumination and worry.

Lean towards greasy, moist and soft foods. Add healthy fats and oils to dishes, such as avocado, coconut, olives, buttermilk, cheese, eggs, whole milk, nuts, seeds, berries, melons, pumpkin, zucchini and yogurt.

Practice mindfulness

In our fast-paced, hectic culture, we go full throttle or on autopilot. So how can we focus our attention on present experiences and become more aware of our sensations, thoughts, and feelings without judging them?

Joy and calm come when you take your attention away from problems and focus instead on the tangible things that can be experienced with the senses (sight, hearing, touch, smell, and taste. In other words, mindfulness helps reduce anxiety and depression by teaching us to respond to stress with awareness of what is happening in the present moment.

