How to reduce hair loss with nutrition

Hair loss is a very common phenomenon among both men and women. Some seasons of the year favor the appearance of this annoying inconvenience which, however, can be controlled if not completely reduced by paying attention to what you eat. In fact, nutrition and hair well-being are closely linked and an unbalanced diet can lead to problems for the scalp and lengths. What to eat then for a healthy and luminous hair? Let’s find out together in this in-depth study on the link between food and hair.

Nutrition and hair health

The first form of nourishment, also for the hair, is in fact represented by the foods we consume, but not all of them are functional to their well-being, as explained by Angelo Labrozzi, pharmacist, collaborator with the University of Chieti in the field of trichology and expert in the study of the fall of hair.

“Both for the skin and for the hair health passes through the foods we put on the plate – explains Dr. Angelo Labrozzi – and there are 3 foods that keep our hair:

salmon, an important source of Omega 3, promotes the well-being of the hair and skin by preventing it from dehydrating, is rich in B vitamins, in particular biotin, which helps hair regrowth, and contains a good dose of iron, ingredient that contributes to the mechanism that brings oxygen to our hair and tissues;

another food to be favored are eggs, consuming them once or twice a week, they can nourish the hair and the skin, as they contain iron and many B vitamins;

the third food is the fruit, both dry and fresh, in this case better if in season, such as oranges and kiwis, rich in vitamin C which slows down the aging of the bulb and hair loss".

Food supplements for hair health

Although a correct Power supply and a healthy life are two essential requirements for the health of our people hairhowever, in the presence of certain pathologies, nutritional deficiencies, periods of high stress or simply in the face of the normal aging process, diet alone may not be enough. It is therefore important to resort to the use of supplements foods, which help keep the scalp healthy, compensate for the imbalance of nutrients that alters the growth cycle and support the absorption of antioxidants capable of counteracting oxidative stress and free radicals that can damage hair.

In this context, science has found that substances that can help reduce the hair loss, present in supplements, vary from 12 to 14, “Currently there are several on the market supplements valid – says Dr. Labrozzi, creator of the Nardo Method – however, according to my experience, many times only a part of these substances are sufficient. Let’s imagine the capsule, inside which there are all the beneficial substances, as if it were a trolley. There are various sizes, one that is too small does not fit everything you need, one that is too large you have difficulty passing between the aisles, so in terms of capacity, the ideal is the medium trolley. The same thing goes for the capsule, if too big, it becomes difficult to swallow.

Now let’s imagine we can decide what to put in the cart, however, we are bound by the size of the chosen cart. We think of supplement substances as soccer balls. We can put three in the cart. We can also increase the number of balls, but their size will have to be decreased. To do this, the balls must be transformed into tennis balls. But the amount of each ingredient changes between the flask and the ball. This is to explain what happens when all the substances are present in a single capsule, the dosage of each is lowered and does not allow to reach the quantity necessary to have the desired effect. However, due to misleading advertisements, many people think that a supplement with more components is more complete and therefore better. Instead it is just less concentrated, therefore less effective. “

The problem of hair loss

THE hair they have not only an ornamental value. History teaches it. Famous is the figure of Samson who losing his own hair, treacherously cut by Delilah, he is deprived of his half god strength. THE hair they have an evocative and allegorical power, they are a symbol of fertility, virility, sensuality. In some peoples of the past, such as the ancient Greeks, they were synonymous with nobility, so much so that shaving was imposed on slaves and adulterers. THE hair they can affect our self-esteem, significantly affecting the way we relate to ourselves and to others. In fact, a problem of fall or a thinning, can generate suffering and a sense of discomfort. THE hair they can be the projection of our unconscious and represent a precise emotional state, especially in women, who through a new look, cut or color, in many cases express the desire for change, a break with the past, and the transition from a new phase of life. There is even a phenomenon called Breakup haircut, which makes the end of a love story coincide with a new cut of hair.

Treat the problem of hair loss with a generalist approach, it can be dangerous. Surely there are factors such as stress, hormonal or metabolism alterations, a wrong diet or the excessive development of free radicals, which can actually negatively influence the growth of the hair, inevitably leading to its loss. But each case is unique and must be considered as such. “Starting from this assumption, it is essential to predict before any intervention the analysis of the structure and the different phases of hair growth as well as its daily habits, in order to understand the causes of the deterioration of the scalp and then try to remedy them. with a specific natural supplement, without resorting to invasive and medicinal surgery ”, explains Dr. Labrozzi.