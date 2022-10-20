How to reduce high blood pressure with nutrition and exercise

The hypertension It is the increase in pressure exerted by the blood on the walls of the blood vessels. When this happens, various organs are damaged and the heart failure risk, stroke, chronic kidney disease and retinopathy. And the higher the blood pressurethe greater the probability of injury to these organs.

High blood pressure is silent and some people spend several years with it. hypertension without knowing it. For this reason we have spoken with the dietitian-nutritionist María Sanchidrián, because if you have risk factor’s it is good to measure strain once in a while, just in case. So if yours is high, it’s time to get your act together and change those habits that have caused it.

“The blood pressure It increases in two ways: by increasing the volume of fluid in the blood vessel or by reducing the diameter of the blood vessel (vasoconstriction). Pressure is basically how “tight” the blood is against the blood vessels.

reduce levels

But what is high blood pressure? The ideal would be to have levels of less than 120mmHg in systolic pressure (maximum) and less than 80mmHg in diastolic pressure (minimum), and blood pressure is considered to be high when the maximum pressure is between 130-139 and the minimum between 80 -89. Currently in Spain more than 40% of the adult population is hypertensive, an alarming figure due to the consequences it can have on our health.

The nutrition expert gives some advice so that the tension is not through the roof:

1. Avoid free sugar: sugary products (pastries, ice cream, chocolates…), table sugar, juices or refined cereals, among others. Very few people know that sugar raises blood pressure more than salt. Sugar increases blood pressure by several mechanisms at once:

2. Fructose: is half the added sugar, reduces nitric oxide, a gas that keeps blood vessels properly dilated.

3. When we consume sugar, insulin rises excessively, to remove the blood glucose. “Insulin increases blood pressure because it increases the reabsorption of sodium in the kidney and water, which produces an increase in the amount of fluid volume in the blood vessel. In addition, insulin has a powerful activating effect on the sympathetic nervous system, which causes vasoconstriction and therefore an increase in blood pressure,” says María Sanchidrián.

“Hypertension is often accompanied by insulin resistance. This causes both glucose and insulin to be elevated in the blood, raising blood pressure. The consumption of sugars raises blood pressure and also generates insulin resistance, which, in turn, raises blood pressure. Cardiovascular mortality rates in adults with diabetes are 2-4 times higher than in adults without diabetes (American Heart Association, 2013),’ he says.

To improve our snow, we must…

… to eat five servings of fruits and vegetables a day, emphasizing especially green leafy vegetables.

… lose weight if there is excess. “Always with a head and professional supervision, otherwise the lost weight is recovered and it is much worse,” he warns. The accumulation of visceral fat synthesizes greater amounts of angiotensinogen, which in turn activates the renin-angiotensin system and raises blood pressure. María Sanchidrián says that other changes that explain the relationship between excess body fat and blood pressure are hyperactivation of the sympathetic nervous system (vasoconstriction), of the renin-angiotensin system (increased volume) and vascular inflammation (reduced diameter). “Specifically, visceral fat promotes vascular inflammation by inducing the release of proinflammatory cytokines and transcription factors,” he says.

… limit salt. Sodium is an essential mineral, but it is already found in food without the need for extra salt or sodium chloride. The nutritionist advises recommends do not take more than 5 grams of salt per day in adults, since in Spain we consume almost twice as much. “You have to remember that avoiding using the salt shaker is not enough, since 75% of the sodium is hidden in the products,” he says.

Therefore, these are some of the recommendations to reduce salt:

– Avoid ready-cooked meals and salty snacks.

– Choose preserves and breads’low in salt‘ and fresh cheeses without salt.

– Avoid envelope soups, concentrated broths and salty snacks.

– Reduce the use of sauces such as mayonnaise, mustard, soy sauce or ketchup.

– Use spices, aromatic herbs, juice of lemon and vinegar to season.

– No Smoking. Smoking is a clear indicator of high blood pressure.

Cortisol, which is the stress hormone, causes vasoconstriction. Meditation and breathing techniques are among the most effective clinical interventions for lowering blood pressure.

These warnings not only protect you against hypertension, but also against diabetes and cancer.

It is very important to emphasize that, in the hypertension treatment algorithm, the first thing is lifestyle modification. Then, if it has not been enough, use the medication: «Sometimes in the medical consultation this happens the other way around: the newly diagnosed patient asks for the drug and obtains it without receiving more information. All drugs have side effects while good habits only have positive effects”, says María.

exercise against hypertension

If you were wondering if the strain it can also be reduced with exercise, there is no doubt. As indicated by Dr. Raúl López Aguilar, a cardiology specialist (he practices at the Quirón Huelva Hospital, the Carmen Clinic, the Juan Ramón Jiménez Hospital and the Huelva Cardioclinic center) and a member of Top Doctors, exercise “is a complement perfect for those hypertensive patients who take drugs». It helps these to be more effective, requiring fewer medications and fewer doses to control tension. “In those patients newly diagnosed as hypertensive, they can even be controlled without the need for drugs, in conjunction with a low-salt diet,” he says.

However, you do not have to be hypertensive to play sports. In a healthy non-hypertensive population physical exercise As part of a heart-healthy life, it prevents numerous diseases, including hypertension.

Light-moderate physical exercise causes a series of changes in the body that are beneficial to our health:

– Improves cardiac function.

– provokes vasodilation and prevents the aging of the vascular walls.

– Regulates heart rate and lung capacity.

– Acts importantly in weight loss and in the control of blood cholesterol.

In addition, thanks to neurohormonal stimuli, they increase the sensation of pleasure and emotional well-being. The most effective activities are usually those that include activities such as walking, dancing, running, swimming, and cycling, for 30 to 60 minutes a day and at least three to five days a week.

