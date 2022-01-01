How to reduce meat consumption in 5 steps

On the occasion of Veganuary, the month dedicated to the promotion of vegan philosophy, we talked with the food-blogger and writer Cristina Mauri about plant nutrition, the benefits it entails and some methods by which to approach the vegan diet. Read on to find out more and find out how to reduce the consumption of meat in your daily diet!

All over the world, and therefore also in Italy, more people choose to follow a plant-based diet: according to the Eurispes surveys on 2021, almost one in 10 people in our country is vegetarian or vegan. This choice, which is often not considered by many since mistakenly seen as drastic, not only significantly contributes to promoting the ethical debate on the welfare and role of animals, but brings enormous benefits in the fight against climate change, deforestation and land degradation.

In dialogue with Cristina Mauri, we explain how it is possible to actively participate in the cause by starting, with small gestures, for example decreasing our meat consumption.

This type of approach, defined as “reducetarian”Can significantly contribute to the impact our diet has on the planet and our health!

But, before starting, find out how to please everyone with a single dish by watching the video below! (to know more, Click here!)

Practical advice on how to reduce meat consumption

Cristina Mauri he graduates in cinema, to then become television author, a job that will accompany it for many years. After becoming a mother, she decides to change her life by opening up the Instagram profile @good_food_lab. Through this channel, it is committed to promoting a completely plant-based food model and a healthy and ecological lifestyle.

This commitment was translated, in September 2021, in the book Simply Green: a text that helps us to give a sustainable and conscious imprint on our eating habits, suggesting green dishes that dispel the myth that vegan is not good.

Thanks to her experience in everyday life, Cristina Mauri gives us 5 practical tips to significantly reduce our consumption of animal products!

1. Plan your meals with the weekly menu

The weekly menu is an excellent tool to get rid of the classic question: “What shall we prepare for dinner?”. What’s more, by deciding in advance what to bring to the table, we are more aware of how much and when we consume a certain food.

So, to consume less meat, just decide how many times to introduce it per week, trying to reduce it more and more, and find alternatives. This allows you to get organized in time, so that you don’t end up with an empty refrigerator and have to make up for it with a fast food sandwich or takeaway restaurant

favorite.

2. Choose quality products

The meat, when consumed, it must come from extensive, sustainable farms, and possibly not too far from the area where they live. Buying local and traceable products makes it possible to reduce emissions due to the often long transport times of meat.

Much better privilege quality rather than quantity: as they say, little (or very little!) but good, for our health and for the environment.

Surely the cost of a quality product will be higher than the meat that you buy at the supermarket, perhaps on offer, but this is also an advantage: you can choose to put cheaper ingredients on the table, which are usually cereals, vegetables and legumes.



© Getty Images

3. Consume more grains and vegetables

The simplest way to eat less meat is… eat more of something else: it makes sense, doesn’t it?

Fill your plate with cereals, legumes and vegetables, and leave little room for meat: you will get used to eating less and less. Progressively reduce the portions of meat: if you usually eat two slices of roast, put only one on your plate and add a nice dose of vegetables. When choosing a pizza, try to do without salami. This will not only allow you to reduce your meat consumption effortlessly, but your wallet and your overall health are also likely to benefit.

4. Buy a good vegetarian cookbook

Have a cookbook handy it helps when you are not motivated to cook without meat, or just want to go back to old habits. A quick glance at a great cookbook will stimulate your taste buds as well will give you lots of dish ideas you probably wouldn’t have thought of: cookbooks offer inspiration, new recipes to try and ways to broaden your culinary repertoire.

5. Take it one step at a time

Remember that reducing your environmental impact does not mean “being all or nothing”. It is about doing everything possible to create new habits, and even inspire others.

Focus on every single step: a little less meat today may not seem like a significant enough contribution, but over time it will make a difference. Try to do your part, whatever it is.

Eating less meat doesn’t have to mean sacrifice, compromise, or guilt. Many of us probably already belong to the “reducetarian” movement without being too aware of it!