How to reduce spring allergies: it all starts with the diet

If you are an allergic person, you will not have welcomed the arrival of spring with great enthusiasm, but know that a diet with the right foods can help you reduce spring allergies. Let’s see what they are together.

More and more people suffer from allergies spring, a not insignificant discomfort if we consider the annoying symptoms: runny nose, shiny eyes, continuous sneezing, etc. In severe cases, the allergy is chronic, but in most cases it can be reduced with antihistamines, which however cause drowsiness.

This is why it is recommended to take them before going to sleep, otherwise you will face the day between one yawn and another. In addition to drugs, however, allergies can also be treated at the table by choosing foods righteous.

Symptoms will not go away but they will certainly be milder thanks to one diet which contains these foods rich in anti-inflammatory and anti-allergic components.

The ideal diet for reducing allergies contains these foods

Everything always starts with nutrition, which is why it is sometimes useful to change our diet if we want to improve our health. Maybe it will seem strange to you because usually in diets it is not recommended to consume chocolateyet in this case this food can be useful for reducing allergies. In fact, the cocoa present in chocolate contains polyphenols, which are powerful antiallergic agents that can help us in these cases. So know that you have a great excuse to eat chocolate (not overdo it of course).

You can add them to your diet as well citrus fruits rich in vitamin C (such as mandarins, grapefruit, oranges and lemons), which helps to counteract histamine, which is a compound capable of triggering allergic symptoms. Maybe thegarlic and the onion they will not be as welcome, but they too are good in case of allergies because they contain a natural antihistamine, namely quercetin. A powerful antioxidant capable of stopping cellular release of histamine.

The vegetables they are always good, but in this case it is better to prefer green leafy vegetables that contain carotenoids, such as cabbage for example, able to relieve allergies. Among fruit, on the other hand, it is necessary to preferpineapple, as it is rich in bromelain. It is an anti-inflammatory enzyme that can reduce airway infections. Pineapple is also rich in vitamin C, which, as we have already seen, promotes the reduction of allergic symptoms.

Now that you know which foods to go for to reduce allergies, you no longer have to worry about spring symptoms. Finally, you too can go out freely and fully enjoy this fantastic season.