How to reduce sugars for breakfast

Most people consume an average amount of sugar that far exceeds their body’s needs. This excess sugar can cause unwanted effects on the overall health of the body, but even worse, it can increase the risk of developing serious conditions, such as diabetes and heart disease. To consume less sugar, it is good to eat only simple and natural foods, rather than packaged cereals such as biscuits and snacks (foods loaded with sweeteners and preservatives). A good habit is to replace foods rich in sugars with those that guarantee the body the correct amount of protein, fiber and healthy fats.

Monitor the amount of sugar

The nutrition label on the packaging of all packaged foods lists the amount of sugar contained in each serving of that food.

Read the ingredients list carefully to recognize the different types of sugars

In addition to the word “sugar”, which we all know, there are many others that indicate the same substance but in different forms; in particular all the terms that have as a suffix -ose are sugars (glucose, fructose, maltose or sucrose).

Be careful when choosing packaged breakfast foods

It is known that ready-made, processed or frozen foods are rich in sugar. Many may contain sugars even though they do not belong to the category of sweets, for example in the form of preservatives. Even if the label describes the product as “light”, “sugar free” you need to check the ingredients list and nutritional table.

Include fruit in your breakfast

Fruit contains natural sugars, but also vitamins and nutrients necessary for a balanced diet. One idea for a nutritious breakfast is to make a smoothie made from fresh fruit and plain yogurt.

In addition to its overall importance in keeping the body properly hydrated, water reduces or eliminates the craving for sweet foods; in fact, drinking a large glass of water helps to keep appetite under control.

Eat a nutrient-rich breakfast with the savory alternative

The main advantage of the savory breakfast is to have a greater sense of satiety and to help keep blood sugar levels stable. For example, by choosing breakfast with eggs (a source of protein), accompanied by toast (a source of carbohydrates) and sliced ​​avocado (a source of unsaturated fats), you are guaranteed to be full of nutrients.

Reduce the amount of sugar added to your tea or coffee

Most often these two typical morning drinks are flooded with sugar. To try not to overdo it, it is advisable to gradually reduce the dose of sugar that you add in your cup to a single level teaspoon.

