How to reduce the symptoms of the disease?

Conjunctivitis is an inflammation or infection that occurs in the transparent membrane (conjunctiva) that covers the eyelid and the white area of ​​the eyeball. The pink or reddish color that the eye takes on when you have this condition is due to the blood vessels in the conjunctiva becoming inflamed and more visible.

In accordance with Mayo Clinic There are several factors that can cause it:

Virus.

bacteria.

allergies.

Splashing the eye with a chemical.

A foreign body in the eye.

In newborns, a blocked tear duct.

Symptoms

Blurry vision.

Crusts that form on the eyelid at night (most often caused by bacteria).

Eye pain.

Sandy feeling in the eyes.

Increased tearing.

Itchy eyes.

Redness of the eyes.

Light sensitivity.

In the case of newborns with signs of conjunctivitis, it is important that they receive immediate medical attention. You should go to a medical center and receive timely treatment. As explained by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, conjunctivitis “in newborn babies it can be caused by a blockage in the tear duct, an irritation caused by topical antibiotics administered at the time of birth, or an infection caused by bacteria or viruses transmitted from mother to child during childbirth”.

In some cases, mothers can have this disease and have no symptoms at birth. Being carriers of the virus or bacteria, they can be transmitted to the baby.

Depending on the cause of conjunctivitis, other symptoms may occur. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explains:

viral conjunctivitis

It can occur along with symptoms of a cold, influenza (flu), or other respiratory infection.

It often starts in one eye and can spread to the other in a few days.

The discharge from the eye is usually watery rather than thick.

bacterial conjunctivitis

It is usually associated with secretions, which can cause the eyelids to stick together.

In some cases, it occurs with an ear infection.

allergic conjunctivitis

In most cases it affects both eyes.

It can cause intense itching, swelling, and watering of the eyes.

It can present with allergy symptoms, such as itchy nose, sneezing, sore throat, or asthma.

conjunctivitis caused by irritants

How to relieve the symptoms of conjunctivitis?

The portal Know how to live mentions some recommendations to reduce the symptoms of conjunctivitis:

Avoid touching your eyes.

Do not rub your eyes, despite the itching that the disease can cause.

Apply cold compresses to the eyelids.

Use lubricating eye tears.

“It is important that when the discomfort is accompanied by a sudden loss of vision, great inflammation or eye pain, you have to go to the emergency room without hesitation,” said Dr. Julio Ortega to the portal Know how to live.

When to ask for help or go to a medical center immediately?

In case of presenting symptoms of any type of conjunctivitis, the ideal is to consult a doctor to receive the diagnosis and appropriate professional care to avoid further damage. On that same line. It is also important to take into account some symptoms that require immediate medical attention: