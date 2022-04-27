How to reduce your technology expenses in three steps

Here are some ways to reduce that expense:

Create reminders to cancel. Many of us subscribe to streaming services like Apple TV+ and Hulu to watch specific shows, but forget to cancel once those shows end. We’d save valuable dollars if we looked up the show’s launch schedule and created a calendar reminder to cancel service the month the show airs its final episode.

Set goals throughout the year. If creating a reminder sounds too tedious, there’s a broader approach: Set savings goals on a regular basis, like every six months. Removing some subscriptions would save hundreds of dollars for the rest of the year, Taveras said.

For cloud storage services, try to choose just one. For most people, there is no practical reason to back up your data to multiple cloud services, such as Dropbox, Box, iCloud, and Google One. Try to choose the one that works best for your devices and type. of software you use. A good rule of thumb is to select a cloud service that works well with many types of phones and computers, such as Google One, in case you switch to a different hardware product in the future.

Reduce your mobile service bills

Cell phone bills can easily overshadow the cost of the cell phone if we don’t take into account the plans we choose. In the past year, Americans who signed up for a Verizon Wireless plan spent $1,342 and those who signed up for T-Mobile paid $891, according to Mint analysis for The New York Times.

But the plans offered by the big operators are not the cheapest options. There are other brands that offer cheap phone plans. WalletHub, a personal finance website with a phone plan calculator, found that Visible, which runs on the Verizon network, offers the best deal for people with a package that includes unlimited minutes and data at $40 a month. In contrast, Verizon’s basic 5G plan costs $70 a month.

What is the downside? You will not have customer support from an established operator. Also, non-brand carriers typically support only a limited list of cell phones. The good news is that they now tend to include the most popular devices from Apple and Samsung, so the downsides are minor.

“You’ll basically get the same coverage for a much lower price,” said Jill Gonzalez, an analyst at WalletHub.

Be careful with hardware upgrades

The costs of cell phones continue to rise, although their improvements are increasingly gradual. (For example, this year’s entry-level iPhone SE is $429, $30 more than the 2020 model.) So it pays to be thoughtful about when to invest in new equipment and how much to spend, rather than switch automatically.

The lifespan of our tech devices can be extended for many years with some maintenance – just make sure to replace the battery every couple of years and purge unnecessary apps and photos cluttering up your device’s storage.

When it’s time to switch, the newest and fanciest isn’t always the best for the budget. Taveras says it’s common for his students, some of whom are in debt, to spend $5,000 on a new computer. That may make sense to some, but many could live without the excess frills and reap significant savings, he said.