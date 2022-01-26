How to register in the opposition register with your mobile phone?

As we have had the opportunity to tell, the Council of Ministers formally approved the new Register of Oppositions for mobile phones, which will allow users to include mobile phones in the list of telephone numbers that do not want to receive promotional calls. But how will it work?

Let’s start by saying that the new Register of Oppositions will come into force within 120 days from the publication of the Decretor in the Official Gazette, which at the time of writing this study has not yet taken place.

However, the procedure for entering your telephone number should not change, which we are now going to expose and which, let us recall once again, returns an error message to today 24 January 2022 if you enter the mobile number, as the Register is currently only active for landline numbers.

The registration procedures are different, but it is undeniable that the most immediate is represented by the registration via the web.

The registration form can be accessed directly through this address: the system will ask for all the personal data of the landline holder (and in the future also mobile). surname or company name, name, tax code or VAT number, date of birth, municipality of birth, province of birth and email address. It is also possible to choose the type of opposition: only for paper advertising, only for telephone advertising, or for both.