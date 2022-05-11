Many times at the end of the day we feel that our shoulders and neck are tense and we can’t even relax on the sofa. Stress, heavy bags, wrong movements and bad postures all contribute and increase that typical very annoying stiffness.

We must not give in to the fait accompli, however, and, if there are no contractures or other more important problems, we could loosen the muscles and find some relief. No special tools are needed, just cut out a few minutes a day to relax certain points of the body.

How to relax neck and shoulder muscles and release nerves and muscle tension with 5 easy exercises

For sure, strengthening the muscles could be a positive factor, but we must also be careful with the posture we assume and any weights we lift. Self-massages may also help to relieve tension.

Then, with the fingertips we make a slight pressure on the trapezius muscle, between the neck and shoulder, and massage gently. Next we should turn our head in the opposite direction to the muscle and then do the same thing on the other side. Even if we are in the office or away, it will take a few minutes of exercise to find relief and feel more relaxed.

So, let’s start with the first exercise involving the shoulders. Let us raise them until they almost touch the ears, maintaining the position for a few seconds, then slowly bring them back as low as we can. We repeat this simple relaxing movement at least 5 times.

Always with the shoulders we make small circles, keeping the back very straight, we perform slow rotations even in reverse. In total it will be enough to make about 20 rotations in one direction and the other.

For the neck, in addition to the classic rotation exercises, we can also relax the back with a yoga position, the Balasana, or that of the child. So, let’s get on our knees on a mat, or carpet, put the forehead on the ground, thus stretching the back. The arms are extended behind with the palms facing up. We remain in this position for a minute and our back will be even more relaxed.

Yoga positions

Another interesting yoga posture that could help us is that of the cobra. Let us lie on the ground on our stomach, legs extended and together, hands are at shoulder height, elbows close to the body. With the palms of the hands we raise the torso, pushing the pelvis towards the floor, we keep the shoulders wide and open and the neck not contracted. We remain in this position for a few seconds, remembering to breathe regularly.

The cat pose could also be a useful movement for the neck, shoulders and back and is very simple to do. Let’s get on all fours on a mat, hands are at shoulder height and knees below the pelvis. As we inhale, we arch our back down, lift our chin and turn our head forward. When we exhale, on the other hand, we form a sort of hump with our back and we bring our head down, as if to look at our navel.

Here’s how to relax the muscles of the neck and shoulders without performing too complex exercises but relaxing movements that stretch the muscles.

