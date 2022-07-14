How to relieve bad mood, anxiety and depression? 15 minutes of daily exercise are enough – Eme – 07/14/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

Relieving bad moods, anxiety and depression can be less complicated than it seems. The key point is that the physical activity it’s good for the physical and mental health.

A recent investigation, carried out with 37,000 people from 16 countries, revealed that 15 minutes daily of exercise—exactly 15 minutes and 9 seconds—provides Mental Wellness.

It seems that it is a short time, but it represents the stimulus that our brain needs, which evolved to control a body that should be in constant movement, but which, according to scientists, is increasingly sedentary.

The recent study confirms a body of research showing that exercise stimulates the brain with an effect similar to that of drugs used to combat depression and anxiety. Instead of medicine drops, perspiration drops. And without side effects.

Brendon Stubbs, a researcher at King’s College London, United Kingdom, and leader of the study, stressed that physical activity affects numerous neurobiological and psychosocial mechanisms. baptized State of Mind Index, The investigation was carried out by the Japanese company Asics and gathered responses from people who practiced physical activity.

“The type of activity doesn’t matter. Movement can take many forms, all of which have benefits for physical and mental health. We know that aerobic exercises (running, team sports, resistance training) have a positive impact”, remarked Stubbs, who is the author of more than 300 studies on exercise and mental health and also of the book “Exercise-Based Interventions for Mental Illness — Physical Activity as Part of Clinical Treatment” Ed. Elsevier).

What most surprised the researchers was the short time required for people to perceive improvement in ten emotional and cognitive metrics, such as confidence, positivity, calm and focus. Most of the participants, as well as the researchers, imagined that it would take at least 30 minutes for positive effects to be seen.

“Longer and more frequent periods increase mental well-being, but physical activity has a very powerful effect, and short periods already trigger neurochemical mechanisms,” Stubbs explained.

benefits of movement

The physical activity stimulatesat least two areas of the brain. The first is the hippocampus, which is associated with memory, learning and emotions. The second is the prefrontal cortexrelated to memory and cognitive.

The practice of exercise frees endocannabinoidswhich have analgesic, anxiolytic and antidepressant effects, similar to those of THC in marijuana.

It also causes the brain to release more dopamine (associated with pleasure and mood), serotonin (regulation of sleep, heart rate, appetite, mood, memory and temperature), norepinephrine (related to mood, sleep, anxiety and appetite). In addition, exercise adds a neurotrophic factor, a kind of important brain fertilizer for neurons and nerve connections.

Physical activity also acts on the immune system and reduces inflammation, a basic condition for a series of disturbances. Stubbs added that exercise practice increases the self-confidence and self-efficacy.