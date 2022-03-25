You finally know how to remove those contacts from the Share menu.

If there is something that iOS allows us with total freedom, it is to share any photo, document or file in the most varied ways possible. Being able to do it from AirDrop, attaching it as an email or as a WhatsApp message, we have at our disposal a way to send what we want to whoever we want. However, sometimes we find that when sharing any type of file, iOS suggests certain contacts. Generally they are those that we have used recently. Yes you want to remove these contacts so that they are no longer suggested, It is as simple to do as what we are going to explain to you.

Why remove certain contacts

It is not about removing them because we have a hobby, but because many times the suggestion is no longer valid for us. Perhaps the last WhatsApp messages you exchanged were with the plumber, and you can see that two weeks later, when you go to share a file, the plumber’s contact is still there. It’s best to tell iOS to stop suggesting it to you. It is true that Apple could polish this aspect, because there are times when we have suggestions that do not suit us at all. Without further delay, we now explain how to remove those contacts from the iOS share menu.

How to remove contacts from iOS Share Menu

The most comfortable way to do this is to open any application that offers you the possibility of this menu. For simplicity we are going to use the Files app, although you can also do it with Photos.

Open the Files app and one of your choice, it doesn’t matter, because you won’t end up sending it to that person.

Go to the bottom left and you will see the typical square with a blue arrow, click on it.

Now the share menu opens, at the top you will have a suggestion of contacts.

Go through them and choose the ones you want to remove.

To achieve this is very simple, just make a long press on that contact and a pop-up window will appear in which it says suggest less in red, along with a thumbs down icon.

Do all that with the contacts you want to delete, Apple will not suggest them again unless you send files to that person again.

In this simple way you can clean the Share menu of those contacts that do not interest you. Surely you’ve been wondering how to do it for a long time and you didn’t know it, so you don’t have to put up with them anymore within that menu.

