How to remove mucus from the throat

The goodbye to the masks and the arrival of the cold has us all with colds and suffering the discomfort of an incessant torrent of mucus

Even if it’s dirty to talk about it, it’s necessary because (almost) all of us are like this, with the mucus stuck to the throat like glue. Reyes Márquez, a doctor from the Otorhinolaryngology Service of the Sanitas La Moraleja University Hospital (Madrid), explains why this unpleasant phenomenon occurs and how we can combat it.

Why do they remain embedded there, precisely? “The fault, generally, lies with a cold. Pharyngeal mucus is due to catarrhal processes that inflame the lining of the throat. If to that inflammation we add the environmental dryness that cause heating, mucus adhere to the posterior wall of the pharynx in such a way that it costs a lot to expel them.

And why for so long? “Because colds last on average between 10 and 15 days. And, even after the symptomsthe mucus can continue to bother a few more weeks, until the throat mucosa regenerates that has been damaged

So what can we do to take them off? “The most effective are nasal washes. You have to start by making them with seawater or physiological saline, which help to expel the mucus and, in this way, prevent it from sticking in the throat.

“The vapors -continues- they are also a good option to keep the upper airway hydrated and avoid dryness. In addition, it has been studied that rhinoviruses (the majority of viruses that cause a cold) have viral replication at an optimal temperature dependent between 33 and 35ºC. Taking this into account, rUsing water vapor vapors at a temperature above 35C could help reduce viral replication in the pharyngeal and nasal mucosa. They can be made exclusively with steam or by adding some menthol essence.”