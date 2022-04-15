how to remove the dark mode of the popular search engine

The new Google tool allows you to change the normal or bright mode (white background) to a dark mode (with a black background), this in order to save your mobile battery or simply to rest your eyes. Thus, it has been seen in recent years that websites and different apps offer this new dark mode.

However, once you have activated do you know how to remove it? Well, below we will show you two simple methods to deactivate this tool that Google. It is important to point out that we should not confuse the specific Google mode with that of the browser, because if we activate Google’s dark mode it will only have an effect on the search engine itself and on the web pages that we access from the search engine.

How to disable Google dark mode

Method 1

Go to the official Google website.

On the Google home page, tap on the Settings icon in the bottom right corner of the screen.

A menu with several options will be displayed; tap on the Dark theme: On option, next to a moon icon.

And ready; through this option you can switch between the dark and light theme instantly.

Method 2