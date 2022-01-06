how to renew them for 2022

The Rai fee will be permanently eliminated from the electricity bill starting from 2023. For this year we will therefore continue to pay the 90 euro annual fee. in the electricity bill. Those who are entitled to the exemption must make a new request by January 31 of the reference year for a complete exemption for the whole year.

Rai fee, who is entitled to the exemption

The following are exempt from paying the Rai fee:

Subjects with electricity users who do not own any TV sets ;

; Citizens of age equal to or greater than 75 years in possession of an annual income not exceeding 8 thousand euros;

in possession of an annual income not exceeding 8 thousand euros; Foreign diplomats and military.

The exemption from the RAI fee is governed by specific provisions which can be consulted on the website of the Revenue Agency. In particular, to avoid direct debit on the bill, taxpayers holding an electric utility for residential use can declare that there is no television, own or of a member of the registry family, in any of the houses in which the electricity user in their name is active. To do this, just download the form for the exemption of the RAI fee, fill it in and present the self-declaration.

Taxpayers without a TV set

Taxpayers holding an electric utility for residential home use, to avoid charging the TV fee in the bill, they can declare that in none of the houses where the electric utility in their name is activated, there is a TV set both for their own and for a member of their personal family, presenting the substitute declaration with the appropriate model – pdf (Panel A).

Furthermore, with the same model, taxpayers holding an electric utility for residential domestic use can certify the not detention, in any of the homes where the electricity user registered to them is activated, of an additional television set in addition to the one for which a complaint of termination of the television subscription for sealing has been previously presented, by the owner or their family members (Box TO).

The model can also be used by an heir to declare that in the home where the electricity user is still temporarily in the name of a deceased person, there is no TV set (Panel A).

The application (to be resubmitted every year) must be sent:

from 1 February 2022 to 30 June 2022 exempt from the obligation to pay the fee for the second semester of the same year;

From 1 July 2022 to 31 January 2023, exemption from the payment obligation for the entire 2023 year.

Citizens over 75

Upon request, those who have reached the age of 75 can obtain exemption from the payment of the Rai 2022 fee and:

they do not cohabit with other subjects, other than the spouse or the civilly united subject, holders of their own income, with the exception of domestic collaborators, maids and carers;

they have an annual income (also considering that of the spouse or of the civilly united person) not exceeding 8 thousand euros.

For the purposes of the benefit, the income recorded in the year preceding the one in which the exemption is to be used is taken into account, taxable for tax purposes and resulting from the tax return. For example, income relating to the tax period 2021 to access the exemption in 2022.

Access to the facility is subject to the submission of the substitutive declaration on the portal “Agenziaentrate.gov.it“Section”Information sheets and services – Concessions – TV fee – Exemption cases – Citizens over 75“By:

Registered post without envelope to the Revenue Agency – Provincial Directorate I of Turin – Canon TV Office – PO Box 22 – 10121 Turin, attaching an identity document;

Certified e-mail to Canonetv@postacertificata.rai.it;

Direct delivery to any territorial office of the Revenue Agency.

Once the return has been sent, it will not be necessary to transmit it for subsequent years, as long as the taxpayer maintains the relevant requirements.

Foreign diplomats and military

The following are exempt from paying the TV license fee, due to international conventions:

diplomatic agents, pursuant to article 34 of the Vienna Convention of April 18, 1961;

consular officers or employees, pursuant to Article 49 of the Vienna Convention of 24 April 1963;

officials of international organizations, exempt under the specific applicable headquarters agreement;

military personnel of non-Italian citizenship or non-Italian civilian personnel of non-Italian citizenship belonging to NATO forces stationed in Italy, pursuant to Article 10 of the London Convention of 19 June 1951.

The substitute declaration form must be presented directly by the interested party, together with a valid identification document, by registered mail without envelope, to the following address: Revenue Agency – Provincial Directorate I of Turin – Office Canone TV – P.O. Box 22 – 10121 Turin .

RAI fee exemption form: how and when to submit it

It is important to underline that the substitute declaration for the exemption of the RAI fee payment must not be presented by those taxpayers who are not holders of a utility supplying electricity for residential domestic use. In any case, the statement responds to responsibility of the subject who presents it: if the untruthfulness, this is punished pursuant to the criminal code and special laws on the subject, the reference is to art. 75 and 76 of Presidential Decree no. 445/2000.

The application for the exemption of the RAI fee is directly up to the taxpayer or to his heir, who can submit it using theweb application present on the official website of the Revenue Agency, or through PEC at cp22.sat@postacertificata.rai.it. Alternatively, if it is not possible to send the request for exemption electronically, you can send the form – accompanied by a valid identification document – by registered mail to the Revenue Agency – Provincial Directorate I of Turin – TV Fee Office – P.O. Box 22 – 10121 Turin.

Regarding deadlines, the application form must be submitted by January 31st of the reference year for a full exemption all year long. However, a partial exemption, recognized for the second semester of 2022, by submitting an application by June 30th. It should also be remembered that the RAI it does not have to be paid on the second home. According to the law, in fact, the payment of the TV fee is mandatory only once for each family unit in which there is an electricity supply.