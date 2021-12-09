How to rent a boat with bitcoins, here are the 3 things to do

The cryptocurrencies they also arrive in the nautical world. But how to rent a boat with bitcoins? To explain it Denison Yachting, the first yacht charter company to accept bitcoin as a form of payment and the first company to accept unlimited cryptocurrency payments.

In 2014 Denison made it known that he would accept bitcoins for yacht transactions. In 2016, he then announced the first yacht sale using cryptocurrency. And two years later, in 2018, Denison announced the possibility of using cryptocurrencies for Denison Adventures. Since then Denison Yachting has completed more than five bitcoin transactions for the sale and rental of yachts.

Low transaction fees, fast transfer and privacy make it beneficial to buy a yacht or charter it using cryptocurrency. So here is that Denison Yachting has decided to explain well how to rent a boat with bitcoins.

Step 1, contact your charter broker

The first thing to do, to charter a luxury yacht in Europe or the Caribbean, is to contact your charter broker. Specifically, Denison has an enthusiastic team of helping guests book the best luxury experiences. When you contact your charter broker let them know that you want to pay with cryptocurrency. Denison accepts all cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin, etc.) without limits.

Step 2, make the payment

After your charter broker has helped you find the best yacht and destination for your experience, they will send you an invoice to make the payment. Denison uses BitPay to facilitate all cryptographic transactions. It is a safe and easy to use platform for cryptographic transactions. The invoice will be sent at a locked exchange rate and a 1% transaction fee will be added. After payment, BitPay converts the cryptocurrency for Denison and the transaction is completed.

Step 3, enjoy your yacht charter experience

At this point, let the fun begin. After paying for the yacht charter using cryptocurrencies, it’s time to start packing. Before getting on board, you will need to fill out a sheet with information about your eating habits and other information.

But is it safe to pay with cryptocurrencies?

Denison Yachting has no doubts, renting a boat with bitcoins is one hundred percent safe. Many customers prefer the ease of use and privacy offered by paying with bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency. The blockchain network makes payments untraceable, which is a boon for those who want to keep their travel expenses private. Plus, the 1% fee is minimal compared to bank transfers or credit card processing fees. Transfers can take anywhere from a few seconds to a couple of minutes to complete. There is no need to wait for the approval of the bank.