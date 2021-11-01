How to replace meat and eat a balanced diet: the interview with Dr. Strona

The opinion of the expert, the dietician Elisa Strona: a diet without meat, well balanced, does not put you at risk of deficiencies. In the case of a vegan diet, however, it is necessary to integrate vitamin B12

In recent years, there has been an attack on the excessive consumption of meat, especially red meat. The reasons behind the request to eat less come for the most diverse reasons: vegan ideology, research on the relationship between diet and the development of certain diseases, sustainability and environmental impact, fashion trend. Recently there have been some positions taken by institutions and individuals who have chosen to give up meat, for example the Berlin universities, which have declared that there will be no more in their canteens, or one of the most famous recipe sites in English “Epicurious” which through its director Maggie Hoffman has made it known that it will no longer offer meat in its recipes because it believes it is a more sustainable choice.









Expert advice We then tried to understand whether to demonize meat or not and how to orient ourselves for our daily diet with the help of an expert, Dr. Elisa Strona dietician with a master’s degree in human nutrition (@una_dietista_in_cucina). “The most recent guidelines recommend a frequency of three times a week, favoring white meat and reducing red because the latter, especially in the fattest cuts, is associated with an increased risk of chronic degenerative diseases”, explained the Dr. Strona, who also specified “the recommended consumption of processed meat, such as cured meats, is still different, and must be limited to only once a week. On average, the consumptions recorded are higher: according to the apparent consumption data currently available (FAo and ISMEA) on average an Italian inhabitant consumes 237 gr per day of all types of meat (chicken, pork, bovine, sheep and goat) annually. definitely too much “. Why have such “wrong” eating habits spread? “The quantity of meat produced today – explains Dr. Strona – is almost five times greater than that of the early 1960s and is associated with the idea we have of economic well-being”. Can we think of completely replacing meat with other foods without having to take supplements? “Actually that’s what vegetarians and vegans do. In the first case – explains Dr. Strona – it is simpler since dairy products and eggs are not excluded. Legumes, especially associated with cereals, have an excellent protein profile, an excellent amount of calcium (which is absent in meat) and iron. Vegans, by not consuming any food of animal origin, are at risk of vitamin B12 deficiency, so supplementation is recommended. “ So, in a nutshell, Strona tells us “apart from this vitamin, a well-balanced diet without meat does not pose a risk of deficiencies”.









Can legumes nourish muscle in the same way as animal proteins? “Each of us has a daily need for proteins that can be reached with different foods, including legumes. They simply have to be consumed in the right quantities. Often the vegetarian takes away the meat and eats more pasta and vegetables, reducing the protein intake. We remind you that there are also nuts and seeds proteins ”. The dieticians themselves seem to recommend eating styles and diets that are also very contrasting with each other, what general advice do you feel you can give to those looking for a dietary balance? “I rely heavily on what is the scientific literature – explains Strona – and the latest indications, in particular the position of the SINU (Italian Society of Human Nutrition) expresses a favorable opinion on the vegetarian diet, obviously with due indications and attention. This is why I would like to say that everyone must be free to choose what to eat! The important thing is that the diet is balanced and if you have any doubts you can be followed by a dietician, to verify that you reach the recommended needs of macro and micro-nutrients and, if not, what to do to improve “.









Studies and trends

“No pathology is caused only from the consumption of red meat. However, epidemiologists agree that individuals who follow diets rich in animal protein, especially red and processed meats, have a greater risk of developing diseases such as diabetes, heart attack and problems. cardiovascular, obesity and cancer. With regard to cancers, the risk increases especially for those of the gastrointestinal system, such as colorectal and stomach cancer, but also for some hormone-dependent cancers, such as breast, prostate and endometrial cancers ”. This is just a small excerpt from what was published on the website of AIRC, the Italian Cancer Research Association, which also cites what was declared in 2015 by a WHO agency in Lyon which classified red meat as “probably carcinogenic” and red meat processed (sausages and cured meats) as “definitely carcinogenic”. This statement caused great controversy in 2015 which has faded in part over the years, also due to the arrival of new studies that seemed to clarify the issue further. In fact, the Veronesi Foundation published on its website already in 2019 the new recommendations of an international group of experts published in the Annals of Internal Medicine that would seem to go against the trend with what was said by the WHO agency, but the Veronesi Foundation itself specified that this is not a counterorder to meat consumption, on the contrary: for prevention, they point out, it is better to opt for a predominantly vegetarian diet because increasing the amount of red meat in the diet has negative effects on health, while reducing them on the contrary reduces the risks.







