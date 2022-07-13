How to replace refined flour to lose weight?

Refined flours are linked to different disorders, specifically to the intestine. It is also related to metabolic disorders such as obesity and diabetes.

It is worth mentioning that this product is quite common in people’s diets. However, in previous years it was established that it has a compilation of substances that do not help the body.

The problem with these refined flours is that their consumption does not seem to have an end, since they come in different presentations.and it is also the main ingredient of different products that are sold in different supermarkets.

In addition, the most worrying thing is that several people continue to consume it excessively despite being clear about the risks it implies for the body, that is why different flours are proposed that are healthier.

Almond flour

First of all, almond flour is a food that can only be obtained from the processing of the dried fruit, without its shell.

This food is low glycemic. In addition, it has antioxidant substances, essential fatty acids and proteins.

Likewise, it is recommended in the preparation of breads, biscuits, empanadas, meatballs, among other pastry recipes. It is recommended to store in the refrigerator, because if left at room temperature, it can take on an oily taste.

coconut flour

Coconut flour is a soft-textured food obtained from coconut meat. The white meat of the coconut is dried at low temperature. Then it must be processed with a grinder, in order to obtain a very fine powder.

It is worth mentioning that you can also prepare coconut milk at homeas it is a very healthy food option.

amaranth flour

Amaranth flour is a rich source of fiber, vitamins A and C. In addition, it has minerals such as calcium, magnesium and iron.

This type of flour also has essential amino acids, including lysine. This substance is not usually found in most cereals.

Likewise, amaranth flour provides healthy fatty acids and does not contain gluten. Finally, its texture allows it to be incorporated into various bakery recipes.

Soybean flour

Soy flour can be obtained by roasting and grinding soy beans. In addition, it is a rich source of protein, iron, B vitamins and calcium.

This can be purchased in presentation with complete fats, which retains all its natural oils. In the same way, it is distributed “defatted”, thus providing a higher amount of protein and calcium.

Soy flour is one of the best options for people intolerant to gluten. It is also suitable for those who have problems in the cardiovascular system.

Buckwheat flour

Buckwheat flour or also known as buckwheat is a seed rich in vitamin K, minerals, amino acids and fibers. Also, even though it is called wheat, it is a gluten-free food.

This flour is a good option to refined flours. Among other benefits, it improves blood circulation, helps control blood sugar levels and heart disease.

Quinoa flour

Quinoa contains proteins, minerals and vitamins, since they allow improving health during the growth process of children, and also, in adults.

This flour is a natural source of iron, calcium, phosphorus, vitamin E. In addition, it contains other antioxidant substances that prevent premature aging.

This flour is made from the ground grain of washed quinoa. Similarly, it is an excellent substitute for recipes such as soups, desserts and breads.

Rice flour

This variety of flour is obtained through the processing of rice grains, whether white or integral. In addition, it is one of the most used as a healthy substitute.

It is also composed of complex carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals and a small amount of fiber. Its texture allows it to be easily incorporated into breads, desserts and soups.