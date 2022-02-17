How to Report Cryptocurrency Fraud Safely | Univision 14 San Francisco KDTV

Scams of all kinds are the order of the day and one of the most recent to affect Bay Area residents is cryptocurrency.
Cryptocurrencies are digital currencies Although they do not exist physically, they do have value in electronic commerce.
It is a digital means of economic exchange based on cryptography, which means that the code with which they are designed is protected.
Victims warn of scams with fictitious websites and apps
Because of its high value, many people risk your money in cryptocurrencies, but some cases this investment ends in a scam.
Sometimes these scams present themselves as unique pyramid business opportunities where what is sought is to add people to the chain.
Scammers can even pretend to put cryptocurrencies on display through a website or app, but this tool can also be fake, they said. disappointed people to Univision 14.
Victims are usually people They don’t handle technology very well.
What can be done to avoid cryptocurrency scams?
To avoid falling for this type of scam, we suggest you take note of the following tips based on experience who have already suffered the bitter experience.
✔️ Beware of great offers and ask for time to study them.
✔️ The scammer will be a very kind and patient person to try to convince you.
✔️ If whoever offers you cryptocurrencies pressures you to invest, be careful.
✔️ Remember that you do not need an intermediary to invest in cryptocurrencies.
✔️ Take your time to research what are the safe ways to invest in cryptocurrencies.
How to safely report a cryptocurrency scam?
If you were the victim of a cryptocurrency scam, you can report the case to the Federal Trade Commission, on the reportfraude.ftc.gov page.
This page is in Spanish and there you can file your complaint of cryptocurrency fraud and other types of scam
Keep in mind that after you have made a move using cryptocurrencies, it is almost impossible to trace it, so you should take precautions when investing your money to avoid losing it.
With information from Tayhana Garcia