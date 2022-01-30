how to request it and how it works

The recent approval of the new sustainable mobility bonus allows those who have recently purchased ecological means of transport to obtain a tax credit, up to a maximum of 750 euros. But the ‘discount’ also applies to those who have subscribed to public transport passes, or have taken advantage of shared or sustainable electric mobility services.

Through a provision signed by the Director of the Revenue Agency, the criteria and procedures for using the facilitation provided for by the Relaunch Decree (Article 44 paragraph 1-septies of Legislative Decree no. 34/2020) have been defined for those who have purchased means o zero-emission mobility services, o scrapped an old M1 category vehicle. The communication model has also been approved that taxpayers must send to the tax authorities starting from 13 April, with a deadline set for 13 May 2022.

Sustainable mobility bonus: who can request it

The sustainable mobility bonus consists of a recognizable tax credit up to a maximum of 750 euros, and can be requested by individuals who, from 1 August 2020 to 31 December 2020, have purchased bicycles, electric scooters, and -bike, public transport passes, shared or sustainable electric mobility services.

Sustainable mobility bonus: how to request it

To take advantage of the mobility bonus it will be necessary to communicate to the Revenue Agency – starting from 13 April and until 13 May 2022 – the amount of expenses incurred and the tax credit requested by sending the model approved with today’s Provision using the service web available in the reserved area of ​​the site or the telematic channels of the Agency.

The tax credit can only be used in the tax return as a reduction of the taxes due and can be used no later than the tax period 2022. Within 10 days of the expiry of the application submission deadline, the percentage of credit will be disclosed. ” tax payable to each applicant, based on the requests received and taking into account the spending limit of 5 million.

