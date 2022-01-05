how to request it and how much it is worth

The transition between the old year and the new one always brings with it the inevitable novelties from the point of view of standards and of rules governing the lives of citizens. This happens for Italians of all ages, but maybe they are younger generations to appear more interested in change, in the hope that the new provisions will help them face the difficulties of an increasingly uncertain future.

In fact, there are still many children who resort to the financial help of their parents to cope with everyday life, while the plans for future autonomy risk remaining in the drawer. In an attempt to improve this situation, a new facility is in place for younger citizens: it is the first home bonus for Italians under 36.

First home bonus for under 36: what the legislation provides

From now on (and for a time that still appears limited, but which is destined to vary according to the success of the initiative) it will be a little easier for young people from all over Italy to imagine moving to live in accommodation different from that of the family. And this by not having to rent, but rather by purchasing the property directly.

The new first home bonus for the under 36 can in fact be exploited by those young people who can declare that they have bought a new home in the period included. between 24 June 2021 and 31 December 2022. In this case, the age bar entered by the executive led by Mario Draghi includes among the hypothetical beneficiaries all those who were born starting from the year 1986 (included).

They must therefore not be more than 35 years of age in the year in which the deed is stipulated. But there are also other prerogatives at stake: they will have to prove that they remain under the 40 thousand euros of ISEE per year and the maximum amount of the loan cannot exceed the amount set a 250 thousand euros. On the other hand, the guarantee of professional job stability is not a fundamental requirement: in fact, it is possible to apply to the banks participating in the initiative even if you are unemployed.

First home bonus for under 36: how to access the loan

But how do you access this bonus? These are the instructions: you have to go to the Consap website, the company of the Ministry of Economy and Finance that deals with ensuring subsidized loans; then click on the category “Family and young people“(Located at the top right of the screen) and choose the option” First home fund “; then you have to scroll down to the item “To access the Fund with the 80% guarantee”.

It is therefore necessary to download the appropriate form and fill it in all its parts with the applicant’s personal data. Finally, it is necessary to make the transition to your bank, making sure (always on the Consap website) that it is among those that guarantee coverage of the loan: the interested party must go to the counter with the aforementioned form, an identity document and the Isee declaration.

With the Sostegni bis decree of 25 May 2021, the state guarantee on these mortgages was increased from the previous 50% to 80%: this gives banks more incentives to grant loans to those subjects too “low merit”, That is, deemed not sufficiently reliable from an economic point of view to obtain a credit. According to the data recorded in December 2021, there are already many applications submitted for the subsidy (over 46 thousand): an unequivocal signal of the success of the operation.