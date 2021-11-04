how to request it, here are the accredited structures

There are also the Terme di Castrocaro and those of Fratta Terme in the list of accredited spas to which citizens can contact to request the Bonus Terme). The incentive – which can be used by all adults – covers up to 100% of the expense, with a maximum ceiling of 200 euros and any excess cost charged to the consumer. Anyone who wants to get the bonus, from 8 November will have to go to one of the accredited establishments, where they will receive a booking certificate which is valid for 60 days.

The bonus

Each citizen can take advantage of only one bonus, which consists of a 100% discount on the purchase price of the chosen spa services, up to a maximum of 200 euros. From 12 noon on Monday 8 November everyone, regardless of economic situation, will be able to book a spa service (including wellness and beauty services). Everyone can take advantage of only one bonus, for a single purchase.

The reservation must be made directly with the chosen spa, which will issue the reservation certificate. The vouchers will be available in chronological order of booking, until all available resources are exhausted. The bonus cannot be used for either hospitality or catering services. It is also not transferable to third parties, either free of charge or in exchange for a cash consideration.

The reservation must be made in the chosen spa, which will issue the reservation certificate. The reservation is valid for 60 days from its issue. The booked services must be used within this period. The spa where the citizen has used the spa services, requests to Invitalia, through a specific IT platform, the reimbursement of the value of the voucher used by the citizen.

The obligation to hold the green card for access to indoor wellness centers and swimming pools has been confirmed. At the spa the green pass is not required for rehabilitation and therapeutic activities, for which the prescription of your family doctor or a specialist is required. In Emilia Romagna the accredited structures as of November 4th are 21 and the list is being updated

The structures in Emilia Romagna

Baistrocchi Baths – (Salsomaggiore Terme, Parma)

Thermal baths of Punta Marina – (Ravenna)

Grand Hotel Fratta Terme – (Fratta Terme, Forlì-Cesena)

Castrocaro Thermal Baths – (Castrocaro Terme and Terra del Sole, Forlì-Cesena)

Thermae Sant’Agnese – (Bagno di Romagna, Forlì-Cesena)

Ròseo Euroterme – (Bagno di Romagna, Forlì-Cesena)

Riccione Terme – (Riccione)

Rimini Terme – (Rimini)

Thermal baths of Castel San Pietro – (Castel San Pietro Terme, Bologna)

Cervia Thermal Baths – (Cervia)

Terme di Monticelli – (Montechiarugolo, Parma)

Thermal baths of Porretta – (Alto Reno Terme, Bologna)

Terme di Riolo – (Riolo Terme, Ravenna)

Salvarola Thermal Baths – (Modena)

Thermae of Salsomaggiore – (Salsomaggiore Terme, Parma)

Tabiano Thermal Baths – (Salsomaggiore Terme, Parma)

Terme Acquabios – (Minerbio, Bologna)

Spa of the Agriturismo – (Monterenzio, Bologna)

Terme Felsinee – (Bologna)

Terme San Luca – (Bologna)

Terme San Petronio – (Bologna)