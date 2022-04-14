How to request Pokéstops and gyms in Pokémon GO?

The Pokéstops and gyms are a central part of the experience in Pokémon GO. The former allow you to obtain objects, missions and baits can be placed in them, while the latter are the only way to obtain free coins and host raids, among other things.

Thus, many players wonder what they can do to place several near their house. For some years Niantic has allowed you to request new PokéStops, although it is a somewhat complex process if you do not know what you are facing.

The The first requirement is to be level 38. It’s not easy to get there, but with all the ways to get experience nowadays it shouldn’t cost you too much time if you spend a couple of hours a day playing the game. From that level you will see it in the options menu and it is used both to request a gym and a PokéStop, something that we will see later.

Later you will have to include two photos of the item you want to be a PokéStop —the one that will appear in the game and another from the environment to verify that access is safe—, the title, description and further explanation of why it should be a point of interest.

A proposal has to meet a number of requirements to be acceptable. And it is that it should be “a good place to explore,” “a good place to exercise,” or “a good place to socialize.” In addition, it must be a permanent and tangible or identifiable object, it must be safe and accessible to pedestrians and, of course, the application must be precise.

Even if you fulfill all this, there are certain rejection criteria. They can refer to photos or inappropriate titles, but above all they refer to the location: they cannot be in private single-family properties —but facades—, farms or fields, schools, rehabilitation centers or shelters. Nor do they serve businesses for adults, cemeteries and tombstones or those that may hinder fire services.

In fact what you have requested is a Wayspot, which if approved will probably appear in the game, but it doesn’t have to be. In any case, you will first have to go through an approval process by other players that can vary depending on how populated the area is with Wayspots: rural areas, in our experience, are approved sooner.

If it has been rejected, do not appeal, send it again. But if it is approved, congratulations, you have your PokéStop or Gym and it will appear in less than 48 hours.. Or you may not, because this is where the S2 cells. It is a mathematical algorithm that Niantic uses to transform a 3D map like the Earth to a 2D map like the one we see in the game.

What you want to know about this system is that there is various levels of cells. The interesting ones are above all, levels 14 and 17. The latter is key to the WaySpots, since only one can appear in Pokémon GO within each cell of this level, be it a PokéSpot or a gym. You can see them, for example, on this website.

The 14, on the other hand, is the one that determines the gyms. Each level 14 cell is made up of 64 level 17 cells and can contain up to three gyms. The first of them is activated next to the second stop, the second with the sixth and the third with the twentieth. So you can’t request a gym directly.

When the required number for a new gym is reached, any stop can become it, be it the most recent or one of the previous ones. Our experience tells us that with the first gym, the last stop added usually becomes, but with the rest it is random. It seems that the stop with the most photos is more likely, but it is not 100% certain.