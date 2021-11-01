How to restore right click menu on Windows 11

33

























The transition from Windows 10 to Windows 11 it is already possible (only for those who meet the system requirements), but operations – as widely communicated by Microsoft – proceed at a slow pace. The idea is to check that the new operating system do not give problems to the PCs of those who update, to increase the pace only after having ascertained it.









The latest version of Windows comes with profound changes, both aesthetic and functional, including the new default menu at the pressure of right key mouse. But some might want the old menu: if you fit in with them, here’s a guide for get it back in few steps. We will see below two methods to disable the default Windows 11 menu and restore the “classic” right-click menu, which we are all used to. Of the two, the first is intuitively faster and also the simpler, although both are not particularly demanding to put into practice.

First method: Command Prompt

The first method to restore the right click menu on Windows 11 requires the use of Command Prompt. If you log in with the administrator account, which is usually that of the main user of the computer, you do not even need to start it as an administrator, because they “control” the permissions that the user with which starts the computer you are logged in.

Once the Command Prompt, you have to copy and paste the following command on it, then press the Enter key on the keyboard:

reg add “HKCU Software Classes CLSID {86ca1aa0-34aa-4e8b-a509-50c905bae2a2} InprocServer32” / f / ve

If the command is “digested” correctly, the Prompt will respond with The operation completed successfully, that is, the operation was completed with success. At this point you can close the Command Prompt and you can restart the computer for the changes to take effect e get back the right click menu.

Second method: Registry Editor

The second method to restore the right click menu on Windows 11 bring up theRegistry Editor. Compared to the previous one there is a few more steps to do, but it is nothing prohibitive. Start the Editor it’s a breeze: just type the command regedit on Run and click on Ok.

Then you need to locate the folder CLSID within the path HKEY_CURRENT_USER SOFTWARE CLASSES to create the key first {86ca1aa0-34aa-4e8b-a509-50c905bae2a2}, within which create a second one named InprocServer32.

Within this just find the entry (Default) and set its value to blank (blank), then click Ok then close the registry editor and finally restart the computer.

How to return to the default Windows 11 menu

For return to the default menu Windows 11 just delete the key {86ca1aa0-34aa-4e8b-a509-50c905bae2a2} or alternatively open the Command Prompt to type the following command line:

reg delete “HKCU Software Classes CLSID {86ca1aa0-34aa-4e8b-a509-50c905bae2a2}” / f

However you proceed, the result final when restarting the computer it will be the same.