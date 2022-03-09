How to retune the new digital TV: the dates of the switch off in Emilia Romagna

Bologna, 8 March 2022 – The8th of March the switch off of high definition throughout Italy. It means that national channels will be broadcast in the new Mpeg-4 encoding (i.e. in hd, or high definition) and that for this reason there will also be a repositioning of both channels such as Rai, Mediaset and La7, but also of local TVs. In short, the channels in hd which have always been positioned from 500 onwards they will be transferred to the top positions (therefore from 1 to 20), while the programs that do not pass to the new signal but will remain with the previous encoding (the Mpeg-2) will always be reachable from number 500 onwards. Everyone channels which will be transmitted with the new Mpeg-4 encoding they can only be viewed correctly by televisions and decoders able to support thehd (i.e. high definition).

How to check that your tv is working

To verify that your television works and is compatible with HD, just try to see if the channels already available in HD work. If you see Rai1 Hd on channel 501, Canale5 Hd on the 505 o La7 Hd on the 507, it means that the tv is working properly. It is compatible with HD even if you only see one of these channels.

Otherwise, if you do not see and do not intend to change the TV, it will be enough buy a dedicated decoder. When switching to the new transmission technology, the retuning of your TV or decoder, if it is not done in automatic mode.

The TV bonus and the cost of a Dvb-T2 decoder

There’s a bonus tv-decoder made available by Putwhich is one discount up to 30 euros on the price of the new TV or decoder. If the selling price is lower, the bonus will fully cover it. A benefit that will be available until December 31, 2022 and it’s can be requested by families with ISEE up to 20 thousand euros. The prices of decoder compatible with DVB-T2 – HEVC Main10 standards start, in the cheapest version, from figures of 25, 26 or 30 euros.

The transition to high definition in Emilia Romagna: the calendar

In Emilia Romagna there are areas where this process has already been planned and should have ended, such as in Val Tidone (part of the province of Piacenza) the January 19 2022 or on the high Emilia-Romagna Apennines and the middle Forlì Apennines (therefore part of the province of Parma, Reggio Emilia, Modena, Bologna, Ravenna, Forlì-Cesena) between 2 and 4 March 2022.

The switch offinstead it is in progress (in the days March 7-11) in part of the province of Piacenza, Parma, Reggio Emilia, Modena, Bologna, Ferrara, Forlì-Cesena, Ravenna.

Finally, the retune will start on March 14 in the high Apennines of Forlì and Fesena (therefore in part of the province of Forlì-Cesena) and in Rimini and its province.