How to rotate a video on the computer, on the mobile: Apps, websites and programs

VLC

One of the most popular multimedia players is VLC, a tool that, in addition to having the typical functions of a player, also has other advanced ones. It is one of the best programs that we can use and one of the great classics with compatibility for any format, with compatibility with any type of clip that you want to see or edit. We can play movies and many other functions. Among all of them, VLC offers users the ability to rotate a video. To do this, we open the video that we want to rotate with VLC and then, from the Tools menu option and select Effects and filters. This will open a new window in which, within the Video Effects tab, we must select the Geometry tab. There we find a section Rotatewhich when activated offers us a control that allows us to rotate the video that is being played in VLC in a simple way up to 360 degrees.

You can download free VLC for Windows from this link

Free Video Flipper and Rotate

Free Video Flipper and Rotate is another free tool with which we can quickly and easily rotate a video in Windows. Specifically, in an application specially designed to rotate videos that we can download completely free of charge through the website and we can rotate the video.

Once we have downloaded Free Video Flipper and Rotate on our PC, we install it and when we launch the application on our PC we will see how it has a very intuitive interface. To add a video, just click on Browse and select it from your disk or drag and drop it on the Free Video Flipper and Rotate interface. Once we have the video that we want to rotate in the application, all you have to do is use the buttons to the right of the Free Video Flipper and Rotate player controls, which allow us to rotate a video in Windows with just one click. It offers the ability to rotate a video 90 or 80 degrees to the left or right, as well as rotate it horizontally or vertically.

Other programs

Freemake Video Converter is a free video converter that also includes a basic video editor that includes the option to rotate videos on Windows or even from your iPhone or camcorder. The function to rotate videos, allows you to rotate a video 90, -90 and 180 degrees quickly and easily.

If we have many videos that we need to rotate, it is best to use Naturpic Video Converter. It is one of the best free applications for rotate videos in batchthat is, it allows you to add several videos and rotate them all at the same time. Naturpic Video Converter It allows easily rotate videos and all at once. In addition, it also has other interesting functions such as being able to change the size of the video, the quality, speed, image frequency, aspect ratio, etc.. Its operation is very simple, the first thing we have to do is import the videos that we want to rotate, click on the Convert option and then on the More or More button and then look for the rotate option to indicate the degrees that we want to rotate the videos.

Websites and online tools to rotate video

If you prefer not having to install more applications on your computer or you just need a tool that allows you to rotate a video on Windows 10 from any PC without installation, then we can resort to some online applications like the ones mentioned below.

Online-video-cutter.com

Online video cutter is a free web service that despite be focused on trimming videos, It also offers the possibility to rotate a video to 90, 180 or 270 degrees. It is very useful when we want to rotate videos that we have recorded with the mobile vertically and we want to turn it horizontally and vice versa.

To rotate a video in Windows 10 from Online-video-cutter.com, all we have to do is go to the website from the link above, add our video and select the rotate option, just that. Of course, it is important to know that the maximum size allowed by this site for a video is 500 MB.

rotate video

Rotatevideo.org is another online site where we can easily rotate a video from the browser, although the size of the videos this time is more limited. We can only upload videos with a maximum size of 16MB, therefore, it can be the alternative when we want to rotate a small video.

Its operation is very simple, just select the video file to upload it to the site or indicate the url of the video, choose the output format and the rotation that we want to perform. It also allows you to select the quality of the resulting video.

Rotate my video.net

Rotatemyvideo.net is a web page from where we can also rotate a video from the browser itself. To do this, we simply have to go to the Rotatemyvideo site, upload the video by tapping on “pick video”. From here we choose the video we want to rotate from the computer storage. Once we have it, we can modify the orientation of the video with the arrows that are shown in the Rotatio option. And once we have it ready, press the Rotate Video button. It is a very simple process and will only take a few seconds.

In addition, from the website we can see a video with the steps in case we have any questions about the process. They also promise that the videos are private and automatically deleted from our server after a few hours.

How to rotate from mobile phone

There are applications that allow us to do it directly if the video is rotated and we want to forward it with the correct orientation. But we can also do it by default from Android or from iOS from the pre-installed applications themselves. In addition, we can also do it from WhatsApp before sending it.

We can rotate it from the tool that we have by default, which will vary depending on the operating system and the brand, but generally we will find an edit or rotate button that will allow us to straighten it as we please.

Apps to rotate videos

There are video editing applications that we can download from our mobile phone for free and they are used to edit photos and videos on our mobile.

shot

Inshot is a very complete application with many options available and free and its only drawback is that it may have too many ads at times. But the app allows us to make collages, crop photos, etc. In addition, it allows us to rotate videos from the mobile phone or even cut them in the format we want, change their size and not just their orientation.

The app is free for Android and is a complete editor that allows you to add music to videos, merge two different video clips, blur the edges, add text, add keyframes… We can use it free of charge and it’s free, although we will have to see an ad when we save the project in the gallery.

Rotate Video FX

As its name suggests, the Bizo Mobile application allows us to rotate a video, rotate the video to get the address we want. It is free, it is simple to use and it allows us options of 90 degrees, 180 degrees, etc. There is no complication and we can put the correct orientation whenever we want.

In addition, Bizo Mobile also has the Flip Video FX application that does not rotate but is a video editor that aims to achieve mirror mode. Flip the clip horizontally you want if, for example, you have recorded it with the selfie camera.

livevideo

Another of the most common video editors is VIVAVideo, which allows us to create all kinds of clips with music, texts, filters, frames, stickers… But it also allows us to edit them from or more basic: we can crop, we can rotate, we can change any detail that we need in a matter of seconds.

It is one of the most common tools and it is free, although it also has a Pro version that will add a series of functions. Can download it free of charge and add all kinds of effects, cuts, change the speed, add filters, etc.

Rotate from WhatsApp

If you are going to send a rotated video on WhatsApp and you want to rotate it before sending it definitively, before we could do it from the messaging application itself but we can no longer do it natively from here. First we have to rotate the video on Android or iOS and later we can send it with the corresponding orientation but we cannot do it in the thumbnail.

Before, at the time of sending it we saw an icon that allowed us to rotate or crop but currently you will not be able to rotate from WhatsApp. Follow the steps above and send the video with the correct orientation to the person you want.