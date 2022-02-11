How to run to firm up, getting thighs and buttocks of iron and what to prefer between running, cycling and swimming pool to lose weight

Running is a cardio workout that, as such, helps you lose weight, but is also a firming exercise. In fact, it would allow you to lose weight, strengthen your muscles and firm your thighs and buttocks. Let’s see, however, first of all, how we should run to tone the body, with particular effectiveness on the lower parts. Well, the race should be done for at least 3, maximum 5 times a week, for 30/40 minutes. The pace must be medium, that is, not too high. The ideal frequency, on the other hand, should be calculated considering as the maximum that deriving from the subtraction between the value 220 and one’s age. To tone it should reach 80%. In addition, it is better to prefer the terrain to the asphalt.

The toning of the buttocks is very important to make running effective and healthy. In fact, this muscle band is the most important for runners. Not surprisingly, weakness in the lower back could lead to tendonitis, knee problems, and other common injuries. This is because the gluteal muscles help stabilize the pelvis and prevent overloading the knees while running.

Many wonder if it is better to run, swim or cycle to lose weight. Let’s say right away that these 3 sports would be the most suitable for losing weight, as they consume more calories. More specifically, an hour of running at a medium / fast pace would burn around 550 calories. In the case of brisk walking, 360 calories would be consumed instead. On this point, we have already indicated how to run to firm up, obtaining marble thighs and buttocks.

Then, riding a bike or an exercise bike, an average of 490 calories per hour would be consumed. In addition, this exercise would allow you to tone the muscles and reduce the accumulation of fat, blood sugar and cholesterol levels. Finally, swimming would be suitable for those who are overweight and have back problems. In one hour, a trained person could consume about 600 calories. Therefore, it is evident that between running and swimming there is not much difference, although the second is preferable for the back.

We now come to some tips to make training more efficient. First of all, it would be advisable to run at the right intensity, using a heart rate monitor, maintaining about 70% or 80% of the heart rate. Then, in case of excessive fatigue or out of breath, it is necessary to slow down, walking at a slower pace but never stop suddenly. To lose pounds, you need to activate the aerobic metabolism, maintaining a low and constant speed. In addition, you should avoid eating sugars 2 hours before starting to run and prefer water to other drinks. Running, unlike what you might think, allows you to train the whole body. Therefore, it would be excellent for losing weight in the stomach, thighs and buttocks but also the arms, thanks to the circulatory movements that are performed while running.

