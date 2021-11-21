How to save before Christmas gifts: the tip

How are we going to make Christmas presents if we’re short on cash? You need to save money at this time of the year, here’s how

A year ago, in full emergency and red areas everywhere, it was difficult to breathe the Christmas atmosphere, which we love so much. Instead, now, November 2021, the big cities are already decorating themselves with the appearance of trees, festoons and lights in the main streets. The Christmas is upon us and especially for the little ones, it is right that you leave clues everywhere. And then there are the gifts to buy.

Even this Christmas, it will have its anti-covid rules, but the first panettone, pandoro and so on are also appearing in supermarkets, which makes us understand that that time of year has now arrived. A little extra expense to enjoy it in joy will never hurt.

How much will we have to save for Christmas gifts

Let’s start with the various family dinners. A supermarket is already synonymous with an obvious choice of savings, compared to city markets or, needless to say, to dinners to be had in various clubs and restaurants, which cannot be cheap, especially on those particular days. But if we want to spend a lot on gifts, we should a little bit put it aside. And then, at work we start by bringing food from home. Then we could limit the weekly outings, friends will claim our presence, but if this month we go to eat only one pizza instead of two, the wallet would thank you.

Another tip: prepare shopping lists from home. We usually do it during the year, but often the boredom of styling it makes us go to the supermarket without it. In addition to drawing it, we will owe it respect. Via unnecessary expenses. By accumulating them, we will take money out of our cash fund for gifts, isn’t that a shame?

READ ALSO >>> Instagram and other social networks, the survey: “We must protect children”

Then, one last little attention. If these are special days, let’s look at the food, the price per kilo. If it is not convenient, we may decide to come back another day to find the best price for us. Last clarification, after a suggestion: here are the supermarkets and discount stores where you will save more in 2021. And now, the reminder. The days when we have decided not to shop must be days when we will not spend money, especially on trivial things. So how much have you saved up for your gifts?