How to save energy on your MacBook with 5 simple tips

Have you ever used low battery consumption mode on your iPhone? You may have activated it at some time, by knowledge or if you used the shortcut that appears when you reach 20%. With macOS Monterey, Low Power Mode came to be used on MacBooks. Like everything in Apple, it has one condition and that is that it can only be activated on a 2016 model or later if it is a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro. If you do not have a recent model Mac, do not worry, in this post we will give you some tips to save power on your MacBook.

The latest M1 Macs boast amazing battery life

If you have a newer Mac, battery life is probably the least of your worries. I have been with a MacBook Air M1 for a few months and I remembered what the experience of Apple and its laptops was like in its autonomy. However, there are some factors that can help you save energy in your equipment. It is positive to disable functions in case you are not using them permanently.

The latest MacBook Pros with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips outperform battery life. Professional users are more surprised by the duration in conditions of extreme use than the careful ones of the battery. If you have doubts about the conditions in which the battery of an M1 develops, first-hand and as you may have read in different sources of information, it is simply out of the ordinary.

The opposite case. If you don’t have a recent model, these energy-saving tips on your MacBook will be useful

Having an Apple computer from years ago, I was looking at all costs to save battery life. Have you ever wondered how you can do it? Following this small guide from Apple’s official support, in addition to some advice that we can give you about our experience.

Battery in low consumption mode

Just as we started the article, this is the first advice and the most important to save battery. Just go to the “System Preferences” and click on the “Battery” section. If you are one of those users who uses your Mac without being connected to the power throughout the day and you need an extra to get there, **you just have to activate the “Low Power Mode” function. **

Disconnect Bluetooth

Do you have essential Bluetooth accessories? This step may not work for you but in case you don’t connect any device like headphones, external keyboard or mouse, disconnect bluetooth could help you get a few extra minutes of battery life. It can also happen with Wi-Fi but here it is much more complicated since most of the time we connect to wireless networks.

Backlit keyboard disabled

Apple removed the direct shortcut for decrease or increase the intensity of the illuminated keyboard. Before it could be easily removed, now it is necessary enter the “Control Center” to be able to adjust it. Being in a perfectly lit environment produces no need for keyboard lighting.

While using your Mac in a dark environment, there is one setting that is nice to do. In “System Preferences” in the “Keyboard” section, activate the option to turn off the keyboard illumination if 5 seconds of inactivity elapse.

Lower screen brightness

One of the saving favorites, something classic, as well as being very important for the eyes. When being exposed to the sun or to see some dark detail in photography or video, raising the brightness to the maximum is unavoidable. Otherwise, brightness could be kept at half or just below. This will help you take care of your visual health (use anti-reflective lenses if you are concerned about this issue).

Put MacBook to sleep to save power at key times

This is the first example that Apple puts in its guide and it seems very important to us. Turning your Mac off and on (if it’s old) can cause resource consumption. If you know that you will use your equipment during several precise moments of the day, do not turn it off, just put her to rest immediately by clicking on the apple icon and on the “Sleep” option. You can also close the lid on it if that’s easier for you.

