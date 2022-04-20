How to save mobile data when I’m away from home?

We are still in season Easter 2022although the Holy Week is over, which makes it more likely that you will find yourself away from home, and therefore, that you increase the internet consumption on your cell phone. And even if you haven’t left your city, we’ll give you some tips to save mobile data and avoid high rates with your telephone provider.

The first thing you should think about is that the best way to reduce data consumption is to stay connected to a Wi-Fi network. Although the above may sound very obvious, the idea is that you do not overlook places that offer the service for free; restaurants, bars, hotels, and even public spaces.

Another important consideration is that uploading videos, images, and music will consume a higher percentage of megabytes. In accordance with this, you should avoid the use of apps such as Netflix, Youtube, Tik Tok, Facebook and Instagram. In addition to prudent use of your browser, Spotify, Google Maps and cloud backup services.

WhatsApp it could also imply high rates of consumption. But in all the cases that we mentioned it will be possible to modify the configuration of the apps to restrict the amount of data you spend. The option is usually available directly in the internal menus of each application.

Now, some apps even spend your data while you’re not using it; notifications are constantly updated or sent. To avoid this you will have to go to the configuration menu of your cell phone, from the panel related to web connections it will be possible to deactivate or restrict the use of data for each app.

Another thing, you should know that it is very likely that your smartphone have a data saving mode integrated, it is a practical alternative to control your consumption. But thinking that you can forget to activate it, or you could deactivate it without realizing it, it is best that you configure each app as we mentioned before.

Additionally, consider that there are applications designed to estimate the amount of data you use, and some phones already have built-in tools for the same purpose. Monitoring this information periodically will help you identify if you should change your habits to take care of the megabytes you spend.

