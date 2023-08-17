How to Save on Vacation Without Stopping Traveling

Saying goodbye to Palma de Mallorca, Nuria picked up the phone. The ship you are traveling on has just left for Valencia. back home. This woman from Cuenca has put down roots in the capital of Turia, where she has raised a family and works as a teacher. Precisely, a colleague discovers a world that has trapped him. “I’m addicted,” she jokes, referring to the increasingly widespread trend of home swapping. A way of doing tourism based on collaborative economy and social networks. Thousands of owners offer their homes for a few days in exchange for being able to enjoy a vacation in the home of another user of the platform. Only the annual fee is paid as a management expense. Since he tried it out in late 2021, he has already closed 27 deals. “I’m still a little incredulous. I always say to my husband and son: ‘Do you realize what we’ve accomplished without spending any money?’ An alternative way of knowing the world that escapes the rules of the market.

HomeExchange, the world’s leading platform in this field, was born 30 years ago in the United States of America. “They were a group of American teachers who wanted to get the most out of their vacation and they came up with the house swap idea. There was no internet, with which the company functioned as a physical catalog showing all the houses and informing interested families by letter. It grew and with the advent of the Internet communication became very convenient”, explains Pilar Manrique, the company’s spokesperson in Spain. 2006 was a turning point due to the premiere of the Hollywood film ‘The Holiday’. The film, starring Cameron Diaz and Jude Law, was based on homeexchange and was very successful in marketing. The first competing companies started emerging,” he added. In 2018 it merged with French company GuestToGuest, which introduced an innovative points system to the market that increased flexibility for users.

“Till 2019 the trend was upward. With the pandemic and movement restrictions, everything came to a halt. But now we are convinced that the circumstances of the pandemic have strengthened this mode of travel. At the time, people needed secure ways to travel and exchange, due to the fact that it was in private homes and there was fluid communication between families, allowing them to travel locally and very cheaply. . We are in a very complex inflationary situation”, highlights Pilar, emphasizing the values ​​that define hosts and guests who use this type of platform: “The climate emergency is becoming increasingly real . We are looking for more responsible and sustainable alternatives to travel. Home swapping is a responsible way to travel because we use resources that are already there, the homes are right there.”



Manuel studying in the living room of his habitual residence in Alicante.



Manuel, 48, joined the network in 2019. before the pandemic. And he has already accumulated 44 exchanges. “We really love traveling and when we saw this we knew this was a great opportunity. We have gone to many places. We have visited several cities in Spain, Andorra, Stockholm, Paris… and now we are going to Amsterdam and Poland. We all take care of others’ homes so that they do the same in ours. Till now we have not had any problem with anyone and we are very happy. Traveling with all these exchanges, we’ve saved an estimated between 8,000 and 12,000 euros”, the man from Alicante says proudly.

Love Home Swap or HomeLink are other various applications that provide this type of service. “More and more families are choosing this mode of travel. This activity is a trend”, emphasizes Pilar Manrique. Homeexchange records statistics using the number of night stays as an indicator. In Spain, an increase of 37 percent in 2022 compared to 2019. In the Valencian Community, It was 46%.

“In 2019 we had a record number of 445,000 night stays in Spain. 610,800 are expected to be produced in 2022. In 2019 there were 47,306 in the community, while in 2022 there were 69,078”, comments Pilar, pleased with the pace adopted in 2023: “This summer, the number of nights we registered in the community is 41,641 and they already represent almost are 17% more than what was done in the summer of 2022. There’s still plenty of summer left and August is very strong.

The pandemic was a hindrance, as it particularly affected international exchanges. But they are fine. and many more. In Spain, so far this year, 50.48 per cent of trips agreed on HomeExchange have been abroad. And this preference in the region has increased to 52.47%. Transcending boundaries without leaving the warmth of home.

“We have saved between 8,000 and 12,000 euros by estimating,” Manuel from Alicante comments proudly.

The number of members is increasing. The platform has around 120,000 users worldwide. 17,646 are from Spain. 2,120 are focused in the community: «Families organize exchanges between them by sending messages through the platform. There is no financial transaction of any kind between them. The model operates with an annual fee of 160 euros. You pay that flat rate and you can do as many exchanges as you want throughout the year.

There are three modes. On the one hand, there is simultaneous reciprocal exchange, in which two users lend their respective houses to each other during the same period. Then there is the non-simultaneous agreement, in which different dates are agreed upon. And there is also an option based on points, which increases the flexibility while choosing the destination. “Based on the characteristics of the home and location, the platform tells you the maximum number of points you can request per night. The points people give you can later be spent on visiting other houses. I reply that I have done very little. I do them more for the points,” Nuria insisted. The manual also says the same: ”It is difficult to agree on dates. So the more you leave the house, the more points you have to get to travel.

When a user registers on the platform, they have to create their profile by showing pictures of their home, the features of the home and the type of traveler they are. From there, you can search for trades and submit offers to other members.

«There are all types, you can find families, solo travelers, couples, retirees… but there is one dominant profile because it comprises more than 60 percent: family. Both families with young children and families with teenagers. Apart from being a very cheap way to travel, it is also a very comfortable way as you get a real home belonging to another family where you have everything you need to spend your holidays. And if you have a large family, you usually won’t have a problem with space. And if you have young children and you exchange with another family that has young children, you’ll have a house full of toys. Usually the family leaves you all their restaurant recommendations, activities you can do with the kids… and it’s more than just home. You can exchange bicycles and even cars”, says Pilar.

“Friends always say the same thing to me: ‘And are you going to leave your house?’ Absolutely. “The people are very respectful,” says Nuria.

Nuria, 45, usually travels with her husband and 13-year-old son. His habitual residence is in Valencia, but he also has an apartment in Gandia. “Since we are both teachers, we have many holidays and our holidays coincide with each other. Last summer we spent the whole summer in Ibiza, Mallorca, Costa Brava, Almeria… We went somewhere every week. In two months, I only slept one night at home,” he says. And this year, on Easter, they crossed the pond to live an unforgettable experience: “We spent eleven days in a luxurious skyscraper in New York. It was a full cinema house. From the bed, through a window, we could see all of Manhattan. We were in Brooklyn. From our house we could see the Statue of Liberty and the Brooklyn Bridge. It was amazing.”

Nuria is full: «All experiences have been positive. As host and as guest. Valencia is a destination that is very popular and I have met French, Irish, Argentinians, Italians… It’s a very open and respectful mindset. There is always enough communication. This gives me a lot of confidence. And the house has always been in perfect condition. When I tell friends about this, they always say the same thing to me: “And are you going to leave your house?” Absolutely. People are very respectful and, if there are any personal things, they do not touch them. Sometimes, bonds are formed that go beyond the coolness of conversation: “We have formed a bond of friendship. You know the cultures, you know the people… that gets me a lot. And going into the houses you see how people live. This is another reality. You know what’s in their fridge, what they eat… it’s just different.



Nuria enjoyed the Big Apple for eleven days with her husband and son.



And a warm welcome. «When they come to Valencia, I recommend the places I go to eat. They are not places where tourists go. I leave instructions with places, I explain them… and when I visit places they do the same”, says Nuria, who knows how to pay attention to details: “When I go to a house I never show up empty handed. At the end of the day I am a guest in a house. Some oranges, a manchego cheese… and when it’s time to open the door to his house, he sometimes gets a potato omelette.

“There are some intrinsic values ​​and everything is based on trust and respect.” We all want them to take care of our house. And sometimes you take care of it better than yourself. Hospitality, generosity and gratitude are values. They give you gifts, they leave you their recommendations… Families communicate a lot with each other and sometimes a beautiful friendship is born behind a good exchange”, explains Pilar. In case of any unforeseen event, the platform provides a guarantee to the users. These can be applied for cancellation, damage or non-conformity. With regard to the delivery of keys, this can be done in person at home, although on many occasions users look for options such as meeting at an intermediate point or doing it through a relative, neighbor, business… or Even sending them by mail or drop them off in a safe deposit box.



Manuel and his partner visited Ukraine in January 2022, just a month before the invasion.



Manuel, as of now, offers his second home, which is located next to the Alicante coast. “At first I did not leave my normal residence, but now we are prepared to do so with people we know as we have moved into their homes,” he warned. He travels in four ways: “Either I go alone with my partner, or I go with my kids and their kids because we’re separated, or I go with a friend who has two daughters. Or I go alone with my two daughters, sons.”

Users, through their behavior, are earning credits within the platform. “One big advantage is that you are given status as a host and a guest. And this is a very important filter. If you give help to people, they value you well”, insists Manuel. Memories take him to the Basque Country: “Once we were in a town with a cruel case and the boy said to us: ‘I only ask of you two things, that you take care of my cats and that you take care of the chickens every time. Catch the eggs.” Day’. The kids are happy.”

Manuel touches his pocket: “You save a lot of money because you can find houses that are in the center of Madrid, Amsterdam, Paris…”. Something Nuria also values: “By traveling this way, you can give yourself certain indulgences because you don’t spend anything on accommodation.” The teacher is going to squeeze out the rest of her vacation: “It’s like daydreaming.”