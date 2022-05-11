how to save photos and videos to sd memory

if you use a lot WhatsApp and you have a mobile with low memory, it is likely that you need a cleaning. The photos and videos that downloads on whatsapp can take up a large amount of internal storage and cause WhatsApp weighs several GB. Today we tell you how to save Whatsapp photos in the SD of your Android.

WhatsApp photos and videos on SD card: how to do it

There are several methods to get WhatsApp save photos and videos to SD card of your Android mobile. We are going to tell you the simplest and fastest, as there are others that require third-party apps and root.

The reason why you want to pass the WhatsApp files to SD card it is the same in most cases: the photos and videos of the groups are leaving you without space. Pass everything to external memory will free up space and will allow you to install other apps or save other files.

To be able to move these files you will only need an extra app to WhatsApp: a file explorer. There are hundreds of them on Google Play, although we recommend Cx File Explorer. After installing this app you must follow these steps:

Open Cx Explorer Look for the folder ‘WhatsApp‘ and open it Make a long press on the folder ‘Half‘ Click on ‘Move to‘ Choose ‘SD Card’

This process moves the WhatsApp ‘Media’ folder from internal storage to external storage. It is a way to “trick” the app to store all that content of photos, files and videos on the SD card.

Prevent automatic downloading of photos and videos

Another option that you can consider to save space on your Android mobile is to limit what is downloaded. Prevent the auto-download of WhatsApp photos is the most recommended when you have a device with little storage available.

Doing so is even easier than the previous method. You just have to change a couple of settings from the WhatsApp app and that’s it: the photos and videos that come to you will not be downloaded to your mobile. You will have to do it manually with each one.

Enter WhatsApp and click on the 3 points Go to the ‘Storage and data’ section In ‘Automatic Download‘remove all tick green

With these simple steps you will be telling WhatsApp not downloading any content automatically on your device. This will save you hundreds of photos and videos of the groups. When you want to see a photograph you will simply have to download it manually to view it.